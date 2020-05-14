Ed McMahon’s former Tudor at Bel-Air demands $ 10.5 million

Ed McMahon’s former Bel-Air lair has just resurfaced for sale at $ 10.5 million, making it the second of the former television personality properties to hit the market. Just last week, his longtime Beverly Hills home cost $ 6.795 million, The Times previously reported.

The $ 10.5 million tag is $ 2 million lower than it originally asked for in 2018, records say.

Unlike McMahon’s traditional-style location in Beverly Hills, this one has a majestic Tudor vibe with balconies, terraces, and half-timbering adorning its three-story exterior. In addition to the 1930s home, the half-acre estate also has a courtyard, pool, multi-level patio and custom fountain.

1/8 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2/8 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 3/8 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 4/8 The patio. (Realtor.com) 5/8 The three-story house. (Realtor.com) 6/8 Aerial view of the house. (Realtor.com) 7/8 The front. (Realtor.com) 8/8 The area of ​​half an acre. (Realtor.com)

Inside, lattice windows, dramatic moldings and vaulted ceilings connect the house to its roots. On 6,741 square feet, there are six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

There is also a kitchen-style kitchen and a breakfast area with a picture window. French doors in the living spaces open to the outside, where the patios descend to an outdoor kitchen and a fireplace. Mature trees privatize the space.

McMahon, who died in 2009 at the age of 86, was a famous actor, host of game shows and talk show sidekick during a long career in the entertainment world. He appeared in “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” for 30 years, where he coined the now famous phrase “Here’s Johnny”.

Rabi Aboulhosn of Keller Williams Beverly Hills holds the list.