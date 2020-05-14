Daniel Jones to be challenged by Jason Giants offensive

First of all: Daniel Jones is on it when it comes to embracing a different role in year 2 with the Giants.

“Yes, I really do feel that responsibility,” said Jones on Wednesday during a Zoom call. “We have a lot of guys on our team who are leaders, who can step up and organize the guys and get things going in the right direction. This is something I have to take seriously, and I certainly do. “

Like Eli Manning before him, Jones knows that he can only lead if he runs his own football business, and there are many to occupy his time and his mind while working remotely in this business. most unusual unusual season.

Coordinator Jason Garrett’s offensive is brand new and should be seen as very different from the system Pat Shurmur gave Jones last season.

Before he can lead, Jones needs to know where he’s going.

“I think when you look at an offense there will be similarities but also a lot of differences,” he said.

Garrett spent 12 years as an NFL quarterback and led the offense for three years in Dallas before becoming the Cowboys’ head coach for a decade. New head coach Joe Judge has said that the Garrett system is “not the real West Coast system” “and is in fact a compilation” formed over the years collectively from which he has played and coached . »»

It will be mainly foreign to Jones.

“There are going to be some similarities to Daniel, but I wouldn’t say it’s a postponement in any way, of the form or form of his rookie year,” said the judge.

Jones said he had spoken briefly to Tony Romo, former Garrett quarterback, but not in detail about what he should expect.

“The verbiage will be different,” said Jones. “The way they name the concepts and obviously the formations and the movements are different. There will be different concepts and concepts that we will read in different ways. “

The Cowboys led the NFL last season in yards per game. Dak Prescott pitched for 4,902 yards and Ezekiel Elliott ran for 1,357 yards. Does this bode well for Jones and Saquon Barkley? Well, the Cowboys have an offensive dynamite line. The Giants are trying to make noise over there.

“The biggest thing is that he was successful, he scored a lot of points and won a lot of yards,” said Jones. “I’ve only been playing in the NFL for a year, so there are a lot of things I haven’t done, a lot out there, I don’t know. Trying to adapt a system in a certain way because of me, I’m not sure it makes sense. “

It’s a tough deal for Jones to learn of a new offense a year after his NFL career. Last week, Manning admitted that his presence was sometimes “embarrassing” for Jones and that his retirement should allow him to develop further.

“Looking back, there was certainly a bit of trouble at times, at times,” said Jones. “But we did a good job working together. I thought it was a huge advantage for me to be able to learn for him and talk to him everyday. It will be different, it will be an adjustment. »»

Adjustments can be daunting. Jones, 22, stays in his family home in Charlotte, North Carolina, with his parents, two sisters and a brother. “Spending time here, packed” is how Jones described his lifestyle in the event of a pandemic.

To keep his arm in shape, he throws to the receivers he knows in the area – college players, high school guys he played with. Parks and open spaces are available, and he does what he can to work while distancing himself socially. He mainly focuses, he said, on the ball’s safety issues (18 fumbles) that plagued his rookie year.

After hiring judge, he refrained from naming a player from the Giants list and insisted that there was no depth chart, refusing to name Jones as the starting quarterback. . It may have embarrassed some, but Jones didn’t.

“I think Coach Judge has a policy on this, he has a way that he will approach these situations and I respect that,” said Jones. “I respect his focus on everyone who wins their role, and I certainly wouldn’t want it to be otherwise. I want to win my role like anyone else does. “