Coronavirus: leftist president cuts spending in Mexico

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is one of the most powerful leftists in the world – a long-time champion of the poor who has delivered stinging charges of neoliberalism and the world’s elite.

Yet his approach to public spending – even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout – could be better compared to that of conservative icons Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher.

López Obrador has eliminated entire government departments, cut civil servant salaries and canceled end-of-year bonuses. These cost-cutting measures are in addition to the steep cuts adopted at the start of his administration that targeted everything from the country’s Olympic training program to public hospitals.

At the same time, López Obrador rejected bailouts, tax breaks and debt relief, making Mexico the only major country in the western hemisphere to have announced an economic stimulus package to counter the economic fallout from the pandemic.

“We must seek austerity and consume only what we need,” he said on Wednesday at a press conference during which he urged Mexicans to save their money. “If we already have shoes, why buy more?”

Indigenous protesters gathered outside the Mexico City National Palace this week to demand more help from the government. (Associated press)

Economists across the ideological spectrum warn that austerity in the midst of the crisis is pushing the nation into disaster.

Economy expected to shrink at least 7% this year – hammered by a deadly combination of falling oil prices, falling demand for manufactured goods, remittances and the collapse of the industry touristic.

In March and April alone, Mexico lost more than 700,000 jobs in the formal economy. The Inter-American Development Bank predicts that by the end of the year, an additional 2 million people may be out of work.

The National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy predicts that the crisis could push up to 10.7 million people – around 8.5% of the population – into extreme poverty, defined as having a lower monthly income $ 67 in cities or $ 60 in rural areas.

Catholic leaders recently urged President must redirect money from some of his pet infrastructure projects – including the construction of an $ 8 billion oil refinery – to make cash payments to families, warning that in one country without unemployment insurance, many were already hungry.

Some of the president’s politicians have lobbied for stimulus measures. Gerardo Esquivel, a leftist academic appointed by López Obrador to the central bank’s board of directors, called for new spending programs that would give checks to the unemployed and tax breaks for small businesses.

Virtually all economists agree that governments should run a budget deficit during a recession, Finance Minister Arturo Herrera Gutiérrez wrote in a political document late last year.

López Obrador held on.

Although he campaigned on a promise to help lift the poor out of poverty, he also promised to dramatically cut public spending, waste and corruption.

Much of his popular appeal comes from the austerity he practices in his own life. He avoided the presidential palace in favor of a modest apartment in the building where he works and only flies on commercial airlines – and always by coach.

López Obrador also seems to be guided by haunting memories of past economic disasters, including government bailouts of banks after the 1994 crash, in which taxpayers were stranded to cover bad debts to friends and family. bank executives.

“Throughout his political career, he has spoken out against this,” said Genaro Lozano, a political scientist at the Ibero-American University in Mexico City. “One of the reasons he came to the presidency was that people were very angry with the use of public funds for frivolity.”

Andrés Manuel López Obrador during an electoral rally.

Instead of adopting economic recovery measures, López Obrador adopted what he considered to be a more direct approach to resolving the financial crisis: pushing for the reopening of the economy.

On Wednesday, almost two months after ordering the cessation of all non-essential trade, he said businesses and schools in hundreds of counties where no coronavirus infection had been reported could reopen from May 18 on rest of the economy gradually rebounding on June 1.

He also said he had given the green light for next week’s recovery in three key sectors: construction, mining and the manufacturing of cars and auto parts. “There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” said López Obrador.

Later in the day, assistant health secretary Hugo López-Gatell said that the auto, construction and mining industries would in fact not be allowed to reopen until June 1.

The news of the factories’ reopening has been welcomed by many U.S. companies that depend on cross-border trade and have lobbied to lift the restrictions, said Michael Camuñez, president of the consultancy firm Monarch Global Strategies and former deputy secretary of the US Department of Commerce. Trade.

The economies of Mexico, Canada and the United States have become increasingly integrated, but each country has published its own guidelines on which businesses may continue to operate and which should close.

“It created a lot of heartburn on both sides of the border,” said Camuñez.

But others worry that Mexico is going too fast, increasing the risk of a new wave of contagion.

Puebla state governor, home to a large Volkswagen factory and dozens of parts manufacturers supplying it, criticized the decision by federal officials, saying it would wipe out hard-earned gains after weeks of social distancing .

“They will ruin everything,” said Governor Miguel Barbosa, member of the Morena de López Obrador party. “And we’re talking about what’s going on in the middle of the most critical moment of the pandemic.”

Mexico recorded 353 new deaths from coronaviruses on Tuesday – its highest single-day toll – and Wednesday confirmed a total of 4,220 deaths. Authorities say the actual number of deaths is almost certainly higher as relatively few COIVD-19 tests have been performed.

At the end of April, Mexico had only carried out 0.4 tests per 1,000 inhabitants, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. It is the lowest rate among the 37 countries in the organization and about 1 / 40th of the rate in the United States.

“Given the underreporting … a return to normal operations in two or three weeks seems impossible,” political analyst Ezra Shabot wrote on Twitter. Others have cited recent outbreaks in factories along the northern border where some work deemed essential has continued.

Jose Carlos Moreno-Brid, economist at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, said the pressure to lift the restrictions is particularly high as only 20% of Mexican workers do work that can be done at home.

“We have to reopen the economy at some point,” he said. “But I’m not sure now is the time.”

Moreno-Brid voted for López Obrador in 2018, moved by his openness to the poor and his promise to fight corruption. But he said he had lost confidence in the president, in part because of his stubborn refusal to increase spending.

“The key lesson from the Great Depression was that governments should not follow austerity during difficult times,” he said. “Austerity is only prolonging a recession.

“His speech is excellent,” said Moreno-Brid of the president. “But its real course is disastrous.”

Cecilia Sánchez of the Mexico City Times office contributed to this report.