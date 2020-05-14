Coronavirus application detects loss of taste, odor may be a better indicator than fever, cough

A new study by U.S. and UK researchers has found that a mass export application with a self-reported COVID-19 symptom could be useful in predicting future cases.

Research, published in Nature Medicine, notes the app’s COVID Symptom study had 2.6 million users after three weeks in the United States, the United Kingdom and Sweden. The application was able to collect data from asymptomatic patients as well as patients with symptoms.

The researchers found that loss of taste and odor are better indicators of COVID-19 than fever and cough.

“We report that loss of odor and taste is a potential predictor of COVID-19 in addition to other established symptoms, including high temperature and a new persistent cough,” the researchers wrote in the study. “COVID-19 appears to cause odor receptor problems with many other respiratory viruses, including previous coronaviruses, which are thought to be 10 to 15 [percent] anosmiatapauksista. “

Anosmia is the loss of odor.

“We also recognize a combination of symptoms, including anosmia, fatigue, persistent cough, and anorexia, that together could identify COVID-19 patients,” the researchers added.

In addition to collecting data from asymptomatic and asymptomatic patients, it “monitors disease progression in real time by recording daily self-reported health information, including symptoms, hospitalization, reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) test results, demographics, and existing diseases,” the researchers wrote.

Application has been created by Zoe Global in association with King’s College London and Massachusetts General Hospital and is available for iOS and Android.

The researchers pointed out that there was almost 80 percent accuracy in using taste and odor loss to predict COVID-19, along with cough, fatigue, and anorexia.

In mid-March, Fox News said that loss of taste and odor may be “indicators” of a new coronavirus.

Currently, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization list cough and fever among the three largest or most common symptoms of COVID-19.

According to the CDC and WHO, taste and odor losses are classified as smaller or considered less common.

“Our results indicate that loss of taste or odor is an important early warning sign of COVID-19 infection and should be included in routine disease screening,” one of the collaborators of the study, Tim Spector said in a statement. “We urge governments and health authorities everywhere to make this information more widely known and advise anyone with a sudden loss of odor or taste to assume they are infected and follow local self-containment guidelines.”

As of Wednesday morning, more than 4.1 million cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed worldwide, of which more than 1.33 million are in the United States, the most affected country on the planet.