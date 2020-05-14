Clarence Thomas appoints Frodo Baggins during SCOTUS pleadings

The hero of “Lord of the Rings”, Frodo Baggins, was abandoned by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas during oral argument on Wednesday.

The case under discussion concerned the Electoral College and the question of whether presidential voters could ignore the laws that require them to support the candidate who won the popular vote in their state.

A lawyer for one of the so-called “unfaithful voters” was arguing to allow voters to break away from the popular vote – when Thomas decided to bring up J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved fantasy trilogy.

“The voter who promised to vote for the winning candidate could suddenly say, you now, I’m going to vote for Frodo Baggins. I really like Frodo Baggins. And you say that under your system there is nothing you can do about it Said Thomas.

Lawyer Jason Harrow was quick to point out that the hobbit hero is not a human.

“Your honor, I think there is something to do, because it would be a vote for a non-person. No matter how big a fan, a lot of people are from Frodo Baggins, “replied Harrow, according to CNN.

“I think the important point is that the drafters have eliminated these competing concerns,” added Harrow. “They understood the issues and said that among these competing hypotheses, voters are best placed to make the ultimate choice. It has not changed. “

Baggins made another appearance during the final rebuttal from Colorado lawyer Attorney General Phil Weiser, who defends the state’s decision to fire a voter who defied promises to vote for Hillary Clinton after winning the ‘State in 2016.

“My friends on the other side have failed to come up with a viable theory on how to deal with the spectacle of a corrupt voter, a voter who votes for Frodo Baggins, or a voter who would commit a bait-and-switch on the people of the state. Said Weiser.

With post wires