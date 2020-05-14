Chip Kelly Says UCLA Will Plan As Football Season Goes On

Chip Kelly does not coach at a Cal State university, but the college system’s decision to hold most of the Fall 2020 courses almost always had the phone of the UCLA football coach.

There were immediate concerns if CSU schools could resume NCAA sports without students on campus. Puzzled players and assistant coaches asked Kelly how the decision would affect the Bruins. He rushed over to the questions for now.

“Nothing that has been said in the past 24 or 48 hours affects us directly during the September games,” said Kelly during a Pac-12 webinar with Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith and Arizona State Herm Edwards. “But you never know.”

UCLA has an off-conference game scheduled for September 19 in San Diego State. On Tuesday, the President of the State of San Diego, Adela de la Torre, announced a “flexible solution” that will include some laboratory, art studio and performance-based courses in person, while offering courses in line.

The UC system, to which UCLA and its rival Pac-12 in California belong, is exploring a “mixed approach,” spokeswoman Claire Doan said on Tuesday. All of UCLA’s courses for the current academic year went online in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The virus will tell us when we can come back,” said Kelly. “Until then, we will continue to plan as if we have a season ahead. No one has told us that we are not playing. No one has told us that we are playing definitively. We don’t want to be surprised.”

During a week-long series of webinars, many Pac-12 coaches agreed that a six-week preparation period would be the minimum to adequately prepare a team for the season. Kelly added on Wednesday that if the strength and conditioning coaches could work with the players in advance, he thinks it would be possible to use a two-week strength program without field coaches combined with a training camp. four week training.

“These players must be in good shape,” said Edwards, “and as much as we think they are training alone, they are not football-shaped by any stretch of the imagination and the only thing you do not do wanting to do is putting the players in a position where they can injure themselves. ”

While players are scattered across the country, coaches can meet with their team for up to eight hours a week, according to NCAA rules. Very little UCLA time is spent on X and O, said Kelly.

Instead, the team meets for “Bruin Breakfast” on Monday, listening to guest speakers and discussing the message they hear each week. Coaches want to stay connected with the players and this goes even for staff members.

When Kelly missed a recent call from linebacker coach Don Pellum, the head coach asked the assistant why he called. Pellum replied that he called a “health check”. Even when Kelly said he was fine, Pellum insisted they talk on the phone.

“It’s the physical distance we are going through right now,” said Kelly, “not the social distance.”