By the time Pete Alonso knew he could break the HR rookie record

It was August 18 when he hit Pete Alonso. He had a chance in history, becoming the best home hitter in the game as a rookie.

“I think it really set in after hitting # 40 in Kansas City, where it’s like,” Holy s – t, I had a chance for that, “” he recalled on the Mets podcast “The Cookie Club” SNY Wednesday.

As much as Alonso wanted the record – which he reached on September 28, when he went deep for the 53rd time, breaking the Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s record 52 set in 2017 – he refused to just look for the long ball. The Mets were still in the wild.

“If there is a guy in second position, I have to try to get a hit and move him,” he said. “I can’t just try to hit the home runs. First I have to be a good hitter. Chasing a personal reward and chasing a playoff spot, I feel like these are two completely opposite [things]. It’s a conflict of interest because one is very, very personal and the other is extremely connected to the team. For me, I did my best to be just a great team player.

“Just staying inside helped me get that chance to hit 52 and 53.”

Alonso reached his 50th on September 20, but only one in the next six games. It was certainly urgent. Before this weekend series against the Braves, Alonso spent more time studying their launchers, up to 90 minutes a night, even though he had seen them so many times during the season.

“It was very impressive because you couldn’t even say off the field that he was trying to make history,” said Dominic Smith on the podcast. “I think that’s what makes him great and that’s why people gravitate to him. He’s just a great guy and this whole race was great. I had fun from the first home run to the last. “