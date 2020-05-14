Blake Snell slams MLB coronavirus plan: “Risking my life”

Take less money to play baseball in 2020? Blake Snell will see you in 2021.

Rays Cy Young Award winner made no secret of his thoughts on the potential 50-50 income split MLB owners should offer the union to resume his season, saying “it’s not worth it don’t bother to play a reduced salary.

“You have to understand, man, that I am leaving, that I am making a drop in wages does not happen, because the risk is through the roof, it is a shorter season, less wages”, Snell said wednesday evening on his Twitch channel.

“I have to get my money back. I don’t play unless I have mine, okay? And that’s how it is for me. For example, I’m sorry that you think differently, but the risk is much higher and the amount of money I earn is much lower, why would I think of doing this? As you know, I’m fair, I’m sorry. “

Money should be the main point of contention between the MLB and the Players Association, beyond the health issues that accompany the restart of the season amid the coronavirus pandemic. The two sides agreed in March on a deal that would pay players prorated wages, but with potential games having no fans, the owners are looking for new concessions.

Snell, 27, expected to earn $ 7 million in 2020, later told the Tampa Bay Times he knows that his comments can be perceived as greedy, but insisted otherwise.

“I mean, honestly, it’s just scary to risk my life to get COVID-19 as well as not knowing it and spreading it to others,” he wrote to the newspaper. “I just want everyone to be healthy and get on with their lives because I know I miss mine!”

While Snell told The Times that he would consider spending the season even if an agreement was reached, the left-hander said on Twitch that he was “already preparing for next season” in his head.

“If I want to play, I should receive the money I signed to get paid,” said Snell. “I shouldn’t be getting half of what I get paid because the season has been cut in half, in addition to a 33% half cut that is already there – so I really get, like, 25% – on top of that, it becomes taxed. So imagine how much I really earn from playing, you know what I say?

“Like, I don’t do skipping – and on top of that – so all that money is gone, and now I’m playing at risk of my life. And if I get the” rona – on top of that, if I get the “rona – guess what’s going on with this? Oh yeah, it stays, it’s in my body forever. This damage won’t be like – the damage that was done to my body? It’s going to be there forever. “