Beckett Cypher, Melissa Etheridge’s son, died at 21

Melissa Etheridge’s son Beckett with ex-partner Julie Cypher has died. He was 21 years old.

“We are sad to inform you that Beckett, Melissa’s son, has died and that there will be no home concert today. – #TeamME,” the musician’s Twitter account published Wednesday.

No cause of death has been revealed. Etheridge has been hosting Facebook Live singalongs since mid-March.

“We can, unfortunately, confirm that the news is true,” Etheridge officials said in an email to The Post, adding that “they have no additional statements at this time.”

Condolences immediately began to flow to celebrities upon hearing the death of the 21-year-old woman.

“Oh my God oh my God no. Prayers and love to Melissa Rest In Peace dear Beckett, ” says Rosanne Arquette.

“Oh no! Please give him my deepest sympathy. wrote Liz Phair.

“My God. It’s incredibly heartbreaking,” says Andy Lassner.

The singer from “Come to My Window” met Cypher in 1986 while filming the video for her single “Bring Me Some Water”. At the time, Cypher was married to actor Lou Diamond Phillips, but they separated in 1990, and she then had her daughter Bailey, 23, and Beckett with the Grammy winner. They revealed that their sperm donor was musician David Crosby.

“I don’t think my kids will be missed in any way because they don’t have a father at home everyday,” Etheridge said in an interview on “60 minutes“In 2000.” What they have at home are two loving parents. I think that puts them at the top of the game. ”

Later that year, the pair separated and Etheridge began dating actress Tammy Lynn Michaels. In 2006 Michaels gave birth to twins Johnnie Rose and Steven Miller via an anonymous sperm donor.

The couple separated in 2010 and Etheridge married “Nurse Jackie” co-creator Linda Wallem in 2014.

Before welcoming Bailey and Beckett, Etheridge spoke with Avocado in 1999 about wanting children.

“I think the more gay parents raise good, strong and compassionate people, the better the world will be,” she said.