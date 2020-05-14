Bay Area Companies Confused After Reopening Coronavirus

Jason Tripp owns a distillery in this once welcoming town of San Mateo County surfers. Since mid-March, he has been selling handcrafted vodka, gin and rum, as well as a high-demand commodity – a hand sanitizer – to local customers from his storefront.

It all ended on May 5, when the city’s police chief emailed Tripp and told him to close it.

Since then, Tripp has described himself vocally as a victim of government documents arbitrarily geographically, trying to make his story known to anyone who listens to it. He tipped his situation to the Los Angeles Times telephone line and ABC-7 aired a story about his plight last week.

“Why is it OK to go to a store and buy alcohol, but not OK to stay outside and buy in a shop window?” he said on Wednesday, talking about the interior of his store.

Tripp’s situation, and that of other Bay Area business owners, was not resolved on Wednesday when San Mateo and other counties in the Bay area announced plans to release several orders in the goal of aligning more closely with the state. Tripp does not know if the new order means it can reopen.

A county spokesperson did not help clarify.

“I think we will not respond to details about the new order until it is announced later this week,” said Preston Merchant, county spokesperson.

In mid-March, seven counties in the Bay Area worked in unison to submit some of the first, most restrictive, national orders, designed to protect residents from the rapid and virulent coronavirus. Orders varied little from county to county, the only important differences being the geographic boundaries and names.

In the past few weeks, however, this consistency has turned into a hodgepodge of geographic interpretations, orders and enforcement decisions – from county level to city and even block level.

For example, on April 27, Bay Area County health officials jointly announced that they were continuing to extend shelter orders on site until the end of the month.

However, it soon became apparent that each health worker and each county council interpreted orders and extensions differently.

For example, in Santa Clara County, authorities have decided that residents can play tennis with the immediate household members. But across the narrow, now dry San Francisquito Creek, residents of San Mateo County have been banned.

“We spent hours discussing it, far more time than it was worth,” said Scott Morrow, San Mateo County public health official, in an email. “Although I never thought that tennis was a particularly risky activity, the group of health workers in the Bay Area decided to adopt a section prohibiting sports that share equipment. It would mean no tennis. “

Morrow has since lifted this restriction, as long as certain thresholds are reached (such as only household members playing together, or no ball sharing between singles from different households).

Morrow has also prevented residents of San Mateo County from traveling more than 10 miles for leisure – a limit not imposed elsewhere. He said it was largely to prevent people from rushing to the beach in unsafe numbers and to provide law enforcement with a discreet measure to enforce orders.

“The county’s coastal area attracts tens of thousands of people, many of whom come from great distances,” said Morrow, who owns a beachfront home in Half Moon Bay. “Beaches can be a big problem with uncontrollable gatherings as we’ve seen in other parts of the state and across the country.”

According to data from the San Mateo County Sheriff, at least 370 written warnings, 1,088 verbal warnings and 604 parking citations were issued along the county coasts between April 20 and May 3 for violations of county on-site shelter orders. None were recorded between May 4 and May 11, the most recent period on the sheriff’s website.

The May 5 email to Tripp from Pacifica police chief William Glasgo was not included in these warnings.

The Tripp distillery is an award-winning artisanal alcohol distillery located in a converted garage in an alleyway off Palmetto Ave.

In all respects, it sounds like the product of a 48-year-old man who figured out how to turn a hobby into a sustainable income – more “lifestyle” than office for a future IPO.

The boxes and equipment seem to be scattered at random, the floor is sticky and the recipes for graffiti and cocktail mixes populate the wall space.

Wednesday morning, a little scruffy after a “long night of quality control”, Tripp explained that he should have laid off four part-time employees last week; his biggest buyers, including the San Jose Sharks of the NHL, have closed or, in the case of restaurants, are unable to sell their product internally, and have therefore stopped buying.

And now that he can’t sell from his shop window – a ban he finds confusing and confusing, since customers can walk into a BevMo or Safeway store and buy alcohol on the shelf – he has more money to pay anyone.

He noted a tweet from a still-operating Half Moon Bay distillery – selling handcrafted spirits and hand sanitizers to local customers.

A call to Half Moon Bay Distillery has not been returned. However, the company’s outgoing message and its website indicate that store sales are continuing.

Daniel Steidle, a spokesperson for the Pacifica Police Department, confirmed that the city has interpreted county ordinances to prohibit distilleries and breweries from selling in stores – unless they include restaurants.

“One of the differences between our brewery and our distillery compared to some others in the county is that they don’t operate like a restaurant,” Steidle said in an email.

According to the Half Moon Bay Distillery website, alcohol is the only product sold.

There is also confusion in the world of dog grooming. Although many grooming services have been closed in accordance with Bay Area County ordinances, including Menlo Park’s Bow Wow Meow, pet grooming vans are regularly seen in the area.

Jimmy Yeung, the owner of Wag More Mobile Pet Spa said he saw these other vans. However, it remained parked in a lot in Mountain View of Santa Clara County, caring for customers on site.

“I know the orders say that grooming dogs is not essential,” he said, “but because it affects their health, how can it not be?”

He said he doesn’t think easing orders for San Mateo County, which will allow dog grooming, will affect him much – despite most of his clients residing in Menlo Park and Atherton in San Mateo.

He said that because Santa Clara County still restricts grooming, he may find himself caught in jurisdictional confusion crossing county boundaries to groom himself.

“It is too risky,” he said.

In any case, although he currently operates in a “gray area”, he has more business than ever.

“I refused jobs,” he said. “There’s too much.”