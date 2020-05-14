Apple Store locations in Alabama, Idaho, South Carolina will reopen this week

Apple opens a handful of retail stores two months after closing to help contain the coronavirus. The tech giant operates more than 250 stores in the United States, all closed in mid-March.

Most Apple stores remain closed for the time being, including in populous states like New York and California and in some reopening states, including Georgia and Texas. But the company plans to open four sites this week:

Boise Towne Square, Idaho, which opened Monday

King Street in Charleston, South Carolina, due to open Wednesday (10 a.m.)

Bridge Street in Huntsville, Alabama to open Wednesday (11 a.m.)

Summit in Birmingham, Alabama to open Wednesday (11 a.m.)

Apple said last week that the company is monitoring local health conditions and government advice to determine which stores to open.

the Coronavirus pandemic hurt Apple’s profits this year, in part because of a Foxconn factory in China that makes iPhones was temporarily closed in February. The factories have since reopened, but the closure is expected to delay the release of Apple’s next line of iPhones in the fall.

The health crisis weighed on Apple’s results. Last month, the company announced that its last quarter’s profits had fallen 2% from previous years, while iPhone sales were down 7%. Revenues increased slightly, driven by growth in Apple’s service businesses.

Apple implements a number of health measures when the stores reopen. These include temperature controls for customers, masks for employees and customers and limiting the number of visitors entering a store. This could cause delays for customers, the company said.

Apple and Google Partner to Develop Coronavirus Tracking Technology

Another tool in Apple’s arsenal is a contact tracking tool the business is growing with Google which will alert people when they are near an infected person. the Technology, which is suitable for iPhones and Android phones, will allow users to log into the system and track nearby phones, according to a Google blog Publish.

“Through close cooperation and collaboration with developers, governments and public health providers, we hope to harness the power of technology to help countries around the world slow the spread of COVID-19 and accelerate the return of everyday life, “the companies said in April. .