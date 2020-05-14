Amazon lobbies for federal law against price increases during the coronavirus pandemic and other national emergencies

Online retailer Amazon, criticized for failing to act quickly enough to curb sellers who charged hundreds of dollars for a hand sanitizer in high demand during the first phase of the new coronavirus pandemic, urged on Wednesday Congress to pass law against price hikes in times of national emergency.

Pricing is generally not illegal, but may be in some states in an emergency, such as during a hurricane or current pandemic.

In a blog post, Brian Huseman, vice president of public policy for Amazon, noted that different states have different definitions of gouging and that some are fighting gouging using consumer protection laws.

“The disparate standards between states pose a significant challenge to retailers who work to assist law enforcement, protect consumers and comply with the law,” wrote Huseman.

A group of 32 US attorneys general wrote to Amazon in March and to Walmart, Facebook and eBay, urging them to do more to stop the scams.

In March, some Amazon sellers billed $ 400 or more for a box of small bottles of Purell hand sanitizer.

In response to the price criticism, Huseman said that Amazon had removed more than half a million items from stores, suspended nearly 4,000 sales accounts in the US store, and provided information to federal and state attorneys. from the state on the sellers that the Amazon suspects had put at excessively high prices. on products in high demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Huseman argued for a law that would come into force if a national emergency was declared, enforced by the Federal Trade Commission and the states, and defining gouging.