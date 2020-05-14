113-year-old woman suspected of being the oldest in Spain beats coronavirus

At 113, Maria Branyas lived the 1918 flu pandemic, two world wars, the Spanish Civil War, and now coronavirus. Branyas is said to be the oldest woman in Spain, and despite her age, she was able to beat the coronavirus after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in March, BBC News reports.

Branyas spent isolated weeks and only had mild symptoms. “Now that she is fine, she is wonderful, she wants to talk, explain, make her reflections, it’s her again,” her daughter tweeted, according to BBC News.

The supercentenary was born in Mexico in 1907 and moved to San Francisco before settling in the Catalan province of Girona during the Second World War, reports BBC News. Branyas has three children, 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. One of her children was 86 years old recently and her older grandson is 60 years old.

Spanish publication La Vanguardia, who first reported on the recovery of Branyas’ coronavirus, interviewed her last year, calling her “Abuela [grandmother] Catalan. ”

When asked about his secret for a long life, Branyas said to La Vanguardia, “I did nothing but live.”

It seems that at 113, Branyas is active on Twitter. La Vanguardia has included one of its many tweets in which it has updated its followers on its recovery from coronavirus. She said that she was asked to do a TV interview – and guessed it was because she overcame COVID-19.

The Directora de la Residencia m preguntat si accepto una connexioni amb TV3 la setmana que ve pel programa # primeraliniatv3 No sé quin dia going out. El fan després del TN Vespre. Crec que es per haver superat el # COVID-19[FEMALE[FEMININE – Super Àvia Catalana (@ MariaBranyas112) May 8, 2020

While the elderly are more vulnerable to and may have more difficulty coping with the coronavirus, cures like that of Braynas are not unknown. In the United States, a 104-year-old “resilient” man who experienced the Spanish flu, the Great Depression and the Second World War also recovered from coronavirus.

William “Bill” Lapschies contracted the virus at Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Oregon, CBS KOIN affiliate reported. He started showing symptoms on March 5 and was isolated in his room, but in early April he was considered cured of COVID-19.

Since the elderly are at high risk of serious illness from the virus, people over the age of 65 are encouraged to take social distance and avoid going out in public. However, since no one is immune, Americans of all ages are urged to practice social distancing and wear masks to help save the lives of the most vulnerable.