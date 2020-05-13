Universal Orlando Resort to reopen CityWalk on May 14

Universal Orlando Resort announced tuesday he will reopen his popular City walk entertainment and dining complex “on a limited basis” from Thursday, May 14.

Universal Orlando and Universal Studios in Hollywood have been closed since early March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CityWalk will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Daily. Visitors will be required to check the temperature, wear face masks and will be asked to wash their hands often, follow social distancing guidelines – including six-foot marks on the floor – and avoid contact with people. sick people. All employees – and “team members” – will also follow similar guidelines, and the park will adhere to “the continuous and thorough cleaning and disinfection of all tables, chairs and high contact surfaces,” said Universal in a statement.

Cashless payment options will be available at all locations. Valet parking will not be available; however, guests can park free of charge.

“In addition to shopping at the Universal Studios store and certain merchandise carts, there are many tasty temptations in CityWalk, each opening with a delicious but limited menu, as well as limited seating,” said Universal.

Walt Disney World, also in Orlando, is slated to reopen on May 20 with enhanced security measures.