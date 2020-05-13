Universal Orlando Resort to reopen CityWalk on May 14

by May 13, 2020 entertainment
Universal Orlando Resort to reopen CityWalk on May 14

Universal Orlando Resort announced tuesday he will reopen his popular City walk entertainment and dining complex “on a limited basis” from Thursday, May 14.

Universal Orlando and Universal Studios in Hollywood have been closed since early March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CityWalk will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Daily. Visitors will be required to check the temperature, wear face masks and will be asked to wash their hands often, follow social distancing guidelines – including six-foot marks on the floor – and avoid contact with people. sick people. All employees – and “team members” – will also follow similar guidelines, and the park will adhere to “the continuous and thorough cleaning and disinfection of all tables, chairs and high contact surfaces,” said Universal in a statement.

Cashless payment options will be available at all locations. Valet parking will not be available; however, guests can park free of charge.

“In addition to shopping at the Universal Studios store and certain merchandise carts, there are many tasty temptations in CityWalk, each opening with a delicious but limited menu, as well as limited seating,” said Universal.

Walt Disney World, also in Orlando, is slated to reopen on May 20 with enhanced security measures.


Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/05/12/universal-orlando-resort-to-reopen-citywalk-on-may-14/

About the author: Aygen

View all posts by Aygen »

Related Posts

Lorraine Bracco, star of the Sopranos, will play in the independent drama Jacir

Lorraine Bracco, star of the Sopranos, will play in the independent drama Jacir

May 13, 2020
'Hamilton' on Disney Plus: broadcasting the musical makes sense

‘Hamilton’ on Disney Plus: broadcasting the musical makes sense

May 13, 2020
'How to Get Away with Murder' ends with a winding final shock

‘How to Get Away with Murder’ ends with a winding final shock

May 13, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *