Uber updates on plans to buy Grubhub food delivery company

The title of Uber jumped 3% after unconfirmed information surfaced Tuesday that it wanted to acquire its rival Grubhub and become the great enchilada on the scene of the delivery of food.

Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates dominate the food delivery industry. DoorDash holds 35% of the US market, while Uber Eats is just behind with 32%. The purchase of Grubhub would allow Uber to claim more than 50% of the market and bring the carpooling business closer to profitability.

“The strategy makes a lot of sense,” said Daniel Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities. “In the post-COVID environment, it would be a notch on the belt for Uber.”

Bloomberg News cited anonymous sources noting Uber’s interest in Grubhub, while noting that negotiations could fail.

Grubhub’s shares rose about 25% on Tuesday, which Ives said is a sign that Wall Street thinks a deal is possible. It is not known how much money Uber, which has a market value of $ 58 billion, offers to buy Grubhub, valued at nearly $ 6 billion.

“This is a very digestible acquisition for Uber,” said Ives.

Aaron Kessler, Raymond James analyst, said in a research note that Uber buying Grubhub would reduce competition in the food delivery space and give Uber more leverage when asking big restaurants chain to join the service. Kessler noted a risk: there is no guarantee that former Grubhub customers will migrate to Uber Eats.

Uber did not respond to requests for comment. Grubhub released a statement on Tuesday that neither confirmed nor denied that an agreement is underway. “As we have always said, consolidation could make sense in our sector and, like any responsible company, we are always looking for valuation opportunities,” said the company.

Lifelines in the Lockdown

We are talking about an acquisition less than two weeks after Uber said it would be lay off 3,700 of its customer service and recruitment employees, citing a drop in the number of carpooling passengers during the Coronavirus pandemic. The reductions, which were announced during a three-minute Zoom call to staff, affected approximately 15% of the company’s full-time employees.

Uber had financial difficulties even before the pandemic. The company has racked up three consecutive years of multi-billion dollar operating losses, according to its annual report report. As of January 1, the company had accumulated losses of more than $ 16 billion.

Last week, Uber reported that he lost $ 2.9 billion during the first three months of the year. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told analysts that COVID-19 had a dramatic impact on ridership, with trips down about 80% in its global markets last month. Uber Eats, which generated a profit of $ 148 million, was a positive.