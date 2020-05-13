Twitter CEO will donate $ 15 million to San Francisco’s coronavirus relief

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is donating $ 15 million to the San Francisco Coronavirus Emergency Fund, part of which goes to illegal immigrants, according to the mayor of London.

“This donation supports food security, access to housing, and support programs for small businesses and workers in undocumented, mixed, and low-income San Francisco,” he wrote in a tweet thanking Dorsey for his contribution.

Immigration status can affect whether someone can benefit from the Federal Law on Coronavir Virus Assistance, Emergency Assistance and Financial Security, according to the national law review.

San Francisco set up its own fund, called Gives2SF, to receive tax-deductible donations to support public health challenges related to coronaviruses – including helping people in financial difficulty because of isolation guidelines and helping small businesses stay afloat in the event of temporary closures. city ​​website.

Dorsey’s donation more than doubles the amount of money given to Gives2SF so far, Breed said.

“COVID-19 affects us all, but disproportionately to those who were already in need,” Dorsey said. according to the Oakland-based KTVU. “It’s important to recognize this fact and provide more support for those in difficulty.”

The donation came through Dorsey’s #startsmall LLC – a $ 1 billion fund he announced in April to fund COVID-19 aid around the world. The billion dollars was about 28 percent of his total inventory at the time, he tweeted.

The San Francisco donation followed a separate $ 10 million pledge from the #starts model to help U.S. prisons deal with the pandemic, Politco reports on Monday.

That donation went REFORM-union – led by Van Jones, a proponent of criminal justice reform and CNN analyst. The founders of the organization include Jay-Z, Meek Mill and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The money is reportedly paid for face masks and other personal protective equipment for inmates, correctional officers, health care workers and other prison staff.

As governments from the federal level to the states and local communities begin to consider re-opening the economy after the closure of COVID-19, more than 1.3 million cases of the virus and more than 80,000 deaths have been confirmed in the United States. on Tuesday morning.