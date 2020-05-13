Tony Hawkin Pro Skater 1 and 2 will need to be re-edited for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Grab the board, throw them sick tracks and get ready to skate.

The redesigned versions of the beloved video game classics “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” and “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2” will be released on Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC on September 4th through the Epic Games Store, according to The Verge.

The new game collection has updated graphics, online multiplayer and sofa option mode.

Vicarious Visions is the studio behind the remaster that has previously received similar treatment to the 2017 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

“I think it makes us an ideal studio to faithfully edit‘ Tony Hawkin’s Pro Skater 1 and 2, ’” Vicarious Visions COO Simon Ebejer tells The Virge.

“The challenge for a faithful remaster is to know where the boundaries are being pushed and what is considered sacred,” he says. “It’s important to capture the original experience.”

Originally released in 1999, “Tony’s Hawk Pro Skater” helped revolutionize modern gaming with fast-paced arcade-style gameplay and a treasure trove of old-school rap and punk songs.

The sequel to the game, released in 2000, fine-tuned the formula by adding a manual guide – a trick when riders skate exclusively on the back wheels of the table – enabling even better results and combinations than their predecessors, and even more memorable music.

Ebejer says the “majority” of the songs return to remasters. The original songs included Dead Kennedys ’“ Police Truck, ”Naughty Nature’s“ Pin the Tail on the Donkey, ”and Rage Against Machine’s“ Guerilla Radio ”.

The series also features real skilled skateboarders, including their names Tony Hawk, Bob Burnquist, Elissa Steamer and Rune Glifberg.

The latest game in the series, the 2015 “Tony Hawkin Pro Skater 5,” received only a 32/100 with metacritical.

Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/05/12/tony-hawks-pro-skater-1-and-2-remastered-for-ps4-xbox-one-and-pc/

