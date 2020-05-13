This day in sport: Stan Musial joins the club of 3000 hits

Stan “The Man” Musial was supposed to have a day off in 1958, but when he was called in to pinch pitcher Sam Jones Cardinals in the sixth inning, he got his 3000th hit, a field double left off Chicago Moe Drabowsky at Wrigley Field.

Musial’s milestone began a four-point Cardinals rally that would lead to a 5-3 victory. Manager Fred Hutchison’s plan was to keep the Cardinals on the bench overnight, when the team returned to St. Louis.

Musial’s double put him on a list of eight major leagues with 3000 hits or more, and he ended his career at the Hall of Fame with 3630.

Here is an overview of the memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1952 – In an Appalachian League D match, Ron Necciai of the Bristol Twins knocked out 27 hitters while shooting a 7-0 hit without hitting the Welch Miners. Necciai feels sick during the match, so the Bristol manager sends out for cottage cheese to calm his stomach. Necciai is far from perfect as he walks one, hits a batter, another hits first on an error and a fourth gets on board with a passed ball.

1976 – The New York Nets overcame a 22-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 112-106 and win the last ABA championship in six games at Uniondale, NYJulius Erving scores 31 points and 19 rebounds for the Nets . David Thompson counts 42 for Denver and Dan Issel adds 30 points and 20 rebounds. The Nuggets and Nets, as well as the Indiana Pacers and the San Antonio Spurs, would join the NBA.

1993 – George Brett hits his 300th career career against pitcher Mark Clark in the sixth inning of the Kansas City Royals’ 7-3 victory over the Indians in Cleveland. Brett’s passing over the fence of the right field at the municipal stadium puts him in the company of Hank Aaron, Stan Musial, Carl Yastrzemski, Willie Mays and Al Kaline as the only players with 3000 hits and 300 homers.

1995 – The New Zealand team’s Black Magic 1, led by Russell Coutts, performs a 5-0 sweep in the America’s Cup yacht races, beating the boat borrowed by Dennis Conner, Young America, of the San Diego Yacht 1 minute 50 seconds club. It is only the second time in 144 years that the Cup has been taken away from American boaters.

2002 – Carolina’s 8-2 victory over Montreal ties the Canadians most goals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Chicago beat the Canadians 8-7 in the fifth game of the 1973 final. The Hurricanes scored five goals in the first period, including two by Erik Cole. Sean Hill also scores two goals, one in the first period and another in the second.

2005 – Tiger Woods fails to make the cut at the Byron Nelson Championship in Irving, Texas, ending his record for 142 consecutive PGA Tour cups. Woods misses a hit that would have prolonged the streak. He draws a double of 72 which sends him to pack after the second round.

2007 – Rafael Nadal of Spain is the first player to win the Rome Masters three times in a row, defeating Fernando Gonzalez of Chile 6-2, 6-2. The victory extends his clay-winning streak to 76 games, breaking John McEnroe’s record for most consecutive field wins.

2012 – Manchester City wins the Premier League championship for the first time in 44 years, overtaking the Queens Park Rangers 3-2 on goal by Sergio Aguero in overtime. Aguero’s goal comes two minutes after substitute Edin Dzeko raised the score to 2-2. The winning score snatches the trophy from defending champion Manchester United over the goal difference.

2014 – Henrik Lundqvist sets NHL record with fifth straight game 7 win, making 35 saves that propelled the New York Rangers to the Eastern Conference finals with a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins . Brian Boyle and Brad Richards score for the Rangers, who rallied to a 3-1 deficit for the first time in 88 years of history.

Sources: The Times, Associated Press