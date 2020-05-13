The first priority of the giants is the health of the players

No one knows when, but Joe Judge knows: not yet.

His Giants players are not allowed to shut down the team’s facilities in East Rutherford, N.J., and he has no way of knowing when that will change. For the moment, the first-year head coach realizes that the safest place for his players is where they are, at home, anywhere.

“I’m having trouble asking a player to cross the country from California,” the judge said Tuesday in a Zoom media meeting, “when I would probably not be the first to want to throw out my two sons on the plane to go the other way. ”

In any conversation about the possible start-up, the judge said the priority was “are we 100% certain that the players will stay healthy and we are not putting anyone in danger?”

There is a lot to consider before opening a team installation.

“The speed factor of getting players, getting them to travel, the length of their quarantine, getting them into the building, can we guarantee that they will be quarantined, along with all the staff and coaches around them, whether in our facility or elsewhere, ” said the judge.

There has been a preliminary discussion and investigation into the relocation of the training camp from the team premises, if New Jersey is not yet open, but this is a highly unlikely scenario.

“Hopefully, in a perfect world, we are all back together in New Jersey to train sooner rather than later,” said the judge. “We anticipate a lot of assumptions, so if they arise, we won’t be taken by surprise.”

The judge said the Giants’ offense will be based on what coordinator Jason Garrett has led and used for the past decade with the Cowboys. This will be a challenge for second year quarterback Daniel Jones.

“There will be similarities for Daniel, but I would not say it is a postponement in any way of his rookie year,” said the judge.

The judge said he had spoken with LB Markus Golden since the Giants launched the rare unrestricted tender on the player who led the team in bags in 2019 with 10. If Golden does not sign with a other team before July 22, it returns to the Giants for $ 4.1 million.

“Yes, I spoke with Markus,” said the judge. “Look, I have a lot of respect for him as a player, he is a great person, he is a hard worker but he is a productive player.

“We put the tag on him, it’s something that is assigned to us through the rules of the league. We’re interested in Markus, we’ve talked to him and we’re following the process right now, and we’ll let him play around a bit and see where it goes. ”

Wait, did the judge look like he had a new haircut? How did he manage this?

“I had mowers and I kind of experimented a little on my aft deck,” he said. “To be honest with you, I kind of had that quarantine hair falling on my ears for a little while. My wife cut my youngest son’s hair, it looks like he fought with a broken bottle, so I did mine a bit. “