The film “Hamilton” will be released a year earlier on Disney +

Just in time for Independence Day, Hamilton’s smash from Lin-Manuel Miranda arrives at Disney +.

The beloved musical, which offers a glimpse into the life of Alexander Hamilton and its impact on the American Revolution, written entirely in rap verse, will be broadcast on the streaming service on July 3, 15 months earlier than expected . The original theatrical release date has been set for October 15, 2021.

“In this very difficult time, this story of leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power to unite against adversity is both relevant and inspiring,” said Disney’s executive president, Bob Iger. on Twitter Tuesday.

The film version of “Hamilton” combines three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast shot by the show’s director, Thomas Kail, at the Richard Rodgers Theater in June 2016. Miranda, who wrote the musical, plays the main role.

“I am very grateful to Disney and Disney + for rethinking and moving our version … in light of the world upside down,” said Miranda in a statement. “I am so grateful to all the fans who asked for this and I am so happy that we are able to do so.”

Disney paid $ 75 million for the rights to the film with plans still in place to make a full-screen big-screen version, although production has now been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis.

Even before the pandemic, it was notoriously difficult to get a ticket for “Hamilton”. The show, which won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for theater as well as 11 Tony Awards, often sold out months in advance. He grossed $ 650 million on Broadway and was seen by 2.6 million people.

Before live performances were closed worldwide to limit the spread of the coronavirus, he also performed in London and in several North American productions on tour.

Although the Los Angeles “Hollywood Pantages” Hamilton show series was canceled until September 6, the engagement was extended until February 2021.

On Monday, production announced that it had initiated refunds for canceled performances and that those with tickets for rescheduled performances should wait for more information.