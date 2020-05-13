South Korean coronavirus club group launches thorny questions of blame

The city had begun to breathe slowly, life was once again thrilling in its streets. Museums and art galleries have reopened, gymnasiums have welcomed regulars, baseball and football leagues have started. Traffic has choked arteries and schools have been preparing to welcome students for the first time in months.

For 18 consecutive days, this metropolis of nearly 10 million people has not reported any case of community transmission of the new coronavirus. It seemed, even in these uncertain times, that danger had receded in a nation praised for its management of the pandemic.

Then, a 29-year-old man who went to a nightclub for a weekend vacation fell with COVID-19, breaking the tenuous sense of normalcy and triggering a frantic search for thousands of people who were in clubs and the bars he visited. .

As of Tuesday, more than 100 people had tested positive for the virus linked to a cluster from the popular nightlife district of Itaewon. Colleagues and family members of the club members tested positive, including an 84-year-old woman who had dinner with a grandson. The city has retreated: more than 2,000 establishments have had to close, the office buildings where the infected people worked have been closed, and school start dates have once again been postponed.

The latest epidemic has unleashed a torrent of anger at young revelers and has sparked debates over personal responsibility and blame. The recriminations have led to life and death issues that will beset societies around the world as governments assess the risks of when and how to mitigate the demands of social distancing. What do we owe our neighbors at a time when individual pleasures are likely to untangle the hard-won collective respite from the terror of the virus? And when the virus passes through the mesh of relaxed vigilance, to whom should we be accountable and how?

People wear masks walk along the Yeongdeungpo entertainment district on May 11, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea. More than 2,000 clubs and other nightlife establishments have been closed after an epidemic around a handful of clubs in the Itaewon district of Seoul. (Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images)

A neighbor living in the same apartment complex as one of the recently diagnosed clubs did not mince words.

“Are you even human?” ramp a handwritten sign glued to the entrance of the building in Incheon, a city about an hour west of Seoul. “Young children and high school students cannot go out and take online classes. I hope you are happy to have gone dancing like a delinquent in an Itaewon club and to have been infected. You should be sorry,” said the sign.

The public vitriol also expressed concerns about the risk of bashing sexual minorities; the clubs visited by the 29-year-old young man were mainly aimed at gay clients. Some media reports have looked at the fact that gay clubs are at the center of the epidemic. Civil rights activists were alarmed that the young man’s workplace and home town – Yongin, a suburb of Seoul – became known, which made him known in a society where homosexuality remains largely taboo.

A Facebook post de Yongin, with information on the man’s movements, received nearly 200 angry comments – many of which were interspersed with expressions – criticizing him for his carelessness. Many have noticed that he went to a gay club, a sign of a disturbing cultural moment when panic about a virus revealed deeper societal truths.

“Because of people like that, everyone is suffering,” wrote one commentator.

Efforts to contain another epidemic by researching and testing those who may have been infected – a hallmark of the response from the South Korean virus – face concerns within the LGBTQ community that they may be victims discrimination at work or dealing with conflicts within their families.

South Korea has a vocal Christian right that denounces and campaigns against homosexuality, to the point of violent confrontations during pride parades across the country.

A couple wearing face masks walks past a nightclub, now closed after a visit from a confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus patient, in the popular Itaewon nightlife district of Seoul on May 10, 2020. (Jung Yeon-i / AFP via Getty Images)

Chingusai, a gay men’s rights group, released a statement saying headlines made it more difficult to control the epidemic.

“This type of reporting will only create anxiety and fear of being flushed out and discourage those who have been in contact with the infected, making them go into hiding,” said the group. “Getting tested proves they were there and actually reveals their sexual orientation, which makes it more difficult to get their cooperation.”

The recent surge in cases has highlighted the double-edged nature of South Korea’s approach to radical transparency, which is wrong to disclose detailed information about those infected. While politics have allowed the country to quickly contain the spread of the virus, a response that has been acclaimed worldwide, published information on the whereabouts of infected patients and personal events has sometimes led to public shame. “Super propagators”. “Such pressure can discourage people from getting tested.

It is through early, effective and widespread research and contact testing that South Korea has reduced its national epidemic despite the first rapid outbreak of cases outside of China. On Tuesday, the country had just under 11,000 cases of coronavirus and 258 deaths in total, although it had the first case on the same day as the United States – Tuesday alone, the United States registered more than 18,000 new cases cases and more than 1000 deaths.

Seoul chapter of rights group Amnesty International warned on Tuesday about the violation of the rights of sexual minorities and lambasted a newspaper for pointing out that a gay club is part of the epidemic when it doesn’t was not relevant to the story. The newspaper, Kukmin Ilbo, then changed its title to remove the words “gay club” after being criticized.

“Branding and promoting hatred against a certain group is the main obstacle to effective disease prevention,” Amnesty International said in the statement. “Preventing disease and guaranteeing human rights is not a binary choice.”

Health workers disinfect a classroom before the school is scheduled to reopen next week, but delayed for a week after the last group of cases appears in surrounding clubs in the Itaewon area. Seoul. (Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images)

Seoul mayor Park Won-soon said Tuesday that those who might be reluctant to come forward will be allowed to be tested by providing only their phone number, without giving their name. Even though the clubs kept diaries of self-reported clients, authorities said that much of the information listed was not accurate.

Park said epidemiological investigators obtained a list of more than 10,000 people who were in the Itaewon area during the dates in question based on information from the cell tower, as well as 494 others based on the data. credit card, and sent text messages urging them to get tested.

“Exclusion and hatred do not help in the fight against an epidemic at all,” he said. “Increased censorship and hateful expressions are not recommended and will in fact have the opposite effect.”