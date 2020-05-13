Screenwriter Evan Spiliotopoulos turns a page in Studio City

Screenwriter-director Evan Spiliotopoulos, whose credits include “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Huntsman: Winter’s War”, sold his house in Studio City for $ 2,593 million.

Located in the Colfax Meadows district, the Spanish-inspired house opens onto a two-story living room with a massive fireplace. A vast wrought iron staircase connects the upper and lower levels of the 4,320 square foot house, which includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The formal dining room is beyond a large arch. Exposed beams overlook the family room and the wet bar.

1/ten The front. (Realtor.com) 2/ten The living room. (Realtor.com) 3/ten The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 4/ten The dining room. (Realtor.com) 5/ten The family room and the wet bar. (Realtor.com) 6/ten The second floor balcony. (Realtor.com) 7/ten The parental suite. (Realtor.com) 8/ten The main bathroom. (Realtor.com) 9/ten The backyard. (Realtor.com) ten/ten The patio and the swimming pool. (Realtor.com)

Outside, a small loggia with fireplace gives way to a large patio and a swimming pool. Lawn, landscaping and citrus complete the land.

Spiliotopoulos worked on the restart of the film “Charlie’s Angels” last year and is believed to be linked to the upcoming “G.I. Joe Spin-off” Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. “He also co-wrote the script for the 2014 action-adventure film” Hercules “.

The writer-director bought the house in 2013 from actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan for $ 2.115 million, according to public records. He has since moved to the home of actor Robert Blake, once in Studio City.

Jay Martinez and Gilbert Dirige of Compass managed the two ends of the transaction.