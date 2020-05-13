Screenwriter Evan Spiliotopoulos turns a page in Studio City

by May 13, 2020 Business
Screenwriter-director Evan Spiliotopoulos, whose credits include “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Huntsman: Winter’s War”, sold his house in Studio City for $ 2,593 million.

Located in the Colfax Meadows district, the Spanish-inspired house opens onto a two-story living room with a massive fireplace. A vast wrought iron staircase connects the upper and lower levels of the 4,320 square foot house, which includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The formal dining room is beyond a large arch. Exposed beams overlook the family room and the wet bar.

1/ten

The front.

(Realtor.com)

2/ten

The living room.

(Realtor.com)

3/ten

The kitchen.

(Realtor.com)

4/ten

The dining room.

(Realtor.com)

5/ten

The family room and the wet bar.

(Realtor.com)

6/ten

The second floor balcony.

(Realtor.com)

7/ten

The parental suite.

(Realtor.com)

8/ten

The main bathroom.

(Realtor.com)

9/ten

The backyard.

(Realtor.com)

ten/ten

The patio and the swimming pool.

(Realtor.com)

Outside, a small loggia with fireplace gives way to a large patio and a swimming pool. Lawn, landscaping and citrus complete the land.

Spiliotopoulos worked on the restart of the film “Charlie’s Angels” last year and is believed to be linked to the upcoming “G.I. Joe Spin-off” Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. “He also co-wrote the script for the 2014 action-adventure film” Hercules “.

The writer-director bought the house in 2013 from actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan for $ 2.115 million, according to public records. He has since moved to the home of actor Robert Blake, once in Studio City.

Jay Martinez and Gilbert Dirige of Compass managed the two ends of the transaction.


Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/business/real-estate/story/2020-05-12/screenwriter-evan-spiliotopoulos-turns-a-page-in-studio-city

