Scott Burrell loved being bullied by Michael Jordan in Last Dance

Due to Michael Jordan’s harsh and demanding treatment of his teammates in “The Last Dance”, some people now see NBA legend differently. But Scott Burrell – Jordan’s punching bag throughout the Bulls’ 1997-98 season – never considered Jordan a bully.

“I never considered him to be cruel or mean. People chat while playing basketball all the time. ” Burrell told USA Today Sports. “He never touched me physically. So he said a few words. Why should words hurt me? I am an adult. I learn every time I step on the ground. I am pushed like never before. I needed this. “

In ESPN production, Jordan calls Burrell “talented,” but “what Scottie lacked was commitment, determination, and seriousness.”

Jordan explained throughout the first eight episodes that less talented and less experienced teammates had to face the pressure of the world’s greatest player in training. If not, he asked, how could they be prepared for what they would face in the playoffs?

“I just hope people don’t think of MJ as a bully and have been too hard on people,” said Burrell, now a coach at Southern Connecticut State. “The majority of people who have played with MJ have benefited from playing with MJ. Whether it’s new contracts or new offers as coaches, everyone has benefited. I don’t know if I would be head coach if I didn’t play with Michael. “

Burrell laughed while watching Jordan embarrass him in front of the world – even the 1998 scene from the team plane in which Jordan jokingly called Burrell “an alcoholic” for his late night party, which prompted the former Connecticut star to tell the cameras to stop driving because his family would see him.

“Each story is like a fish tale. You catch a two inch fish. But at the end of the story, it’s a shark, ”said Burrell with a laugh. “I was a 27 year old boy. I enjoyed life. But I never got in trouble and I never partied too much. I had fun like everyone else would.

“[My family] to laugh[s] when he rides me like I do. They know deep inside me that MJ likes me. I know MJ likes me. They know he challenged me every day. Who does not like challenges? Well, some people don’t. It’s their prerogative, but I do. “

Jordan, who sadly defeated teammates Steve Kerr and Will Perdue during their playing days, revealed that he had also tried to get Burrell to fight him, but said that Burrell was too nice to get close to trading. blows.

Burrell nearly took revenge when he lost a one-on-one match against Jordan, 7-6, who then refused a rematch.

“Why? So you can tell everyone that you beat Michael Jordan? What am I going to say? I beat Scott Burrell?” Said Jordan.

Burrell then backed off despite believing that a controversial free kick had helped the MVP win.

“You have to know when to stop with MJ,” said Burrell. “If you don’t stop, it’s going to go on the bus and it’s going to go on the plane. So you have to know when to stop with it. Or else it will be relentless.”

They spent a season together. Jordan retired for the second time in 1998. Burrell then joined the Nets, still the owner of a championship ring.

“I had the right to apply for a trade if I thought it was too hard. I have the right to quit smoking in life as some people would have done. But how does that make me a better person and a better player? Said Burrell. “I loved seeing every time he talks how precise he is and how direct he is with what stimulates him. I love this. I told her I’m ready to play now. “