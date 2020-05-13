Russian coronavirus patients killed in 2 hospital fires linked to ventilation machines today

A firefighter at the site of a fire at Saint George Hospital in Saint Petersburg, Russia, May 12, 2020. OLGA MALTSEVA / AFP / Getty



Moscow – A fire ravaged an intensive care unit (ICU) of a Russian hospital on Tuesday, killing five patients with coronavirus. Authorities suspect that the fire was caused by a short circuit or other malfunction of a ventilation machine.

The incident occurred on the sixth floor of St. George’s Hospital in the Russian city of St. Petersburg in the north of the country. The fire was brought under control and 150 people were evacuated from the building, said emergency officials.

The five people who died in the fire were COVID-19 patients treated with ventilators, according to various Russian media reports.

“The fans are running at their limits,” said Russian news agency Interfax, citing a source. “Preliminary data indicates that he was overloaded and caught fire.”

A criminal investigation into the incident has been opened.

A woman and four men aged 59 to 67 died in the fire. Officials said the cause of death should be checked, as they were all in serious condition even before the fire. Fifteen other patients were rescued from the burning intensive care unit.

St. Petersburg, the second largest city in Russia, has the third highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the country, with 8,050 cases recorded.

Tuesday’s fire was the second fatal fire in an intensive care hospital in just four days. A fire in the Moscow hospital ICU on Saturday killed a coronavirus patient. He was also blamed informally, with an ongoing investigation, for an apparent malfunction or a short circuit in a ventilation machine.

The fans for the two hospitals were produced by the same manufacturer, according to the Tass news agency.

Cities in Europe and around the world are carefully lifting lock restrictions

Russia is now among the countries with the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19. Authorities reported 10,899 new infections on Tuesday, bringing the official total to 232,243.

The death toll is 2,116, including 107 people who have died in the past 24 hours.

This week, President Vladimir Putin relaxed Russia’s “inactive” regime, aimed at keeping people at home to stop the spread of the virus, although the epidemic continues to grow, many locking restrictions will remain in place.