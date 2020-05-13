New coronavirus cluster linked to Seoul nightclubs fuels homophobia

Workers spray disinfectant outside a nightclub in Itaewon district of Seoul, South Korea, May 12, 2020. YONHAP / REUTERS



Seoul – A new coronavirus case group Centered in a popular nightlife district of the capital of South Korea has risen to 102 confirmed infections, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Tuesday. All cases have been traced to Itaewon, a thriving area full of bars, restaurants and nightclubs.

In addition to the virus, discrimination against the gay community in South Korea appears to be spreading again and raising concerns about efforts to contain the new epidemic.

Food and entertainment companies were allowed to reopen in South Korea before the week-long national vacation in late April. Itaewon’s bars and nightclubs were packed when a man in his twenties visited several clubs on the evening of May 1. coronavirus, although he showed no symptoms at the time.

Among the businesses he visited, there were several discos popular with homosexuals. The epidemic in the district – home to a number of gay bars and clubs – has fueled South Korea’s long-standing fears and hostility towards the LGBTQ community.

The government worked quickly to trace and track all of the approximately 6,000 people who visited the affected clubs in Itaewon, using credit card tapes, security camera videos and other means. Officials encouraged everyone there to get tested, but given the stigma still prevalent in the LGBTQ community in South Korea, there are fears that some people might hesitate to come forward, which could risk further spread. of the virus.

“I have heard that some people are hesitant to get tested for fear of being criticized. We will do our best to make sure everyone gets tested without feeling uncomfortable or prejudiced,” said said Jeong Eun-kyeong, head of the Korean Centers for Disease Control. in a recent press point.

But Jong Geol Lee, general manager of Chingusai (“Friends”), a Korean human rights group that defends gays, told CBS News that since the emergence of the Itaewon cluster, there have been “many malicious reports against homosexuals “.

He said that fear and hatred had emerged. According to Lee, the situation has resulted in a 70-fold increase in calls and messages to Chingusai, mainly gay men seeking advice and fearful of losing their jobs if they are tested and forced to isolate themselves.

Quarantine officers spray disinfectants in the nightlife areas of Itaewon, following the epidemic of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Seoul, South Korea, May 11, 2020. YONHAP / REUTERS



Lee pointed to local media reports using language that fuels prejudice – articles referring to the “dark side” of gay baths, for example, and suggesting that such companies could be COVID incubators. He said such reports have unjustly accused the gay community of the epidemic and made it even more difficult to encourage people to get tested for the virus.

“These people just found a good opportunity to express their inner homophobia and their anger towards homosexuals,” Hwang, a 30-year-old researcher who didn’t want to give his full name, told CBS News. He said the current wave of homophobia was playing on “the old stereotype that gays are promiscuous”.

Hwang said that South Korea does not have specific laws against discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation, making it difficult for LGBTQ community members to obtain legal protection if they believe they were fired or forced to quit their job for this reason.

Signs of normality begin to appear in Europe and Asia

The Korean gay community also fears that the COVID epidemic and the ensuing push for people who have visited Itaewon clubs to get tested may force people to reveal their sexual orientation against their will.

“Korea is a conservative society, and many parents would not be aware of the sexual orientation of their children. But with this incident, you could spread (the virus) to your family and need to go out,” said Hwang at CBS News.

Kim, a gay resident of Itaewon in his late 20s who also asked not to be identified, urged fellow Korean citizens not to assume that, simply because some gay clubs appear to be at the center of the epidemic, all community members ignore advice on staying socially distant.

“It can be difficult for everyone because the coronavirus has spread again,” he said, adding that he and many other homosexuals had chosen not to go out and party even when the clubs had reopened. Kim said he had largely decided to stay at home and was annoyed that others were not taking precautions.

Dr. Anthony Fauci on the risks of reopening too quickly

Seoul authorities have ordered the closure of all bars and nightclubs in light of the Itaewon epidemic, so, at least for the immediate future, the choice has been withdrawn.

“I hope that as Koreans we can resolve this problem again quickly,” said Kim.