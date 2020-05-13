NBA season restart plans warm up: crucial meeting, player polls

NBA pressure to restart the season appears to be growing.

Several star players, including union president Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook and Jayson Tatum, were to hold a call with the league on Tuesday to discuss strategies for resuming the season that ended due to coronavirus, according to The Athletic.

Paul and Westbrook were joined by LeBron James and others in a private call on Monday, in which the group agreed that the season should continue “with appropriate safety measures once the league receives the green light to start “, Yahoo reported.

It is not known whether this reflects the point of view of the entire players’ association, which has more than 400 players.

To this end, representatives of player associations started an informal and confidential player survey on Tuesday to find out if they would like to try to end the season, according to Marc Berman of the Post. A source said that there was poor communication within the union and that voting was not allowed.

Union in one declaration that he “does not commit and has not authorized any formal survey of his players”.

Commissioner Adam Silver spoke to the association’s players and brass last week during a conference call last week, saying that a decision to restart the season may not come until June.

Silver in the appeal said the NBA would likely end the season without fans in one or two places, perhaps Las Vegas or Orlando, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

But there are still a lot of hurdles to overcome, as MLB now sees in its accelerated offer to start its 2020 season.

Barriers to the NBA likely include the ability to obtain coronavirus tests for players and other essential team employees, even if the U.S. is struggling to meet test requests, as well as developing a plan to help compensate for major financial losses so far.

Players have already agreed to a 25% cut in wages, which will start with their May 15 paychecks. Funds will be frozen until the league determines the number of games lost.

Several ideas are being discussed about how the league would resume, one of which includes extended playoffs and a play-in tournament for teams that were mathematically still in the playoff phase (including the 21-45 Knicks ), as Marc The Post reported. Berman.

The NBA took a big step toward a potential comeback last week by allowing teams in cities that have eased social distancing restrictions to open their team facilities. He gave an overview of what could be the new standard in the NBA: door temperature controls, coaches wearing latex gloves and disinfectants everywhere, as members of the Cavaliers said this weekend. Cleveland star Kevin Love called the scene “bizarre”.

As the NBA continues to develop plans to resume its season, the MLB held virtual meetings Tuesday with its union to consider an owner-approved proposal to start its season in July. Several baseball players have spoken out for and against the proposal, with some concerned about the health risks involved.

The NBA season was suspended on March 12 after Utah Jazz Rudy Gobert contracted the disease. He has since recovered, along with a handful of other players who have tested positive for the virus.