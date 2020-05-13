My situation in 2005 was different from that of Aaron Rodgers

Many sports fans and members of the media like to compare Brett Favre-Aaron Judge Green Bay Packers’ quarterback controversy to the new Rodgers-Jordan Love story, which is understandable.

Favre and Rodgers led the Packers to a Super Bowl title. Both are beloved Packers.

The two were in their mid-thirties when the Packers drafted a quarterback from the future in the first round, Rodgers as 24th pick in 2005 and Love in 26th overall in 2020.

But Favre said the two situations are significantly different.

“I think when I look at this situation with Aaron and my situation, yes, they are very, very similar. But there is a big difference: they were at several Super Bowl games this year. When we wrote Aaron, it wasn’t, “Favre recently told ESPN Wisconsin. “So it made more sense.”

In that 2004 season, the Packers overcame a 1-4 start to make the playoffs at 10-6, but lost at home in the NFC round to the Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers, meanwhile, led the Packers to the NFC championship last season under first-year coach Matt LaFleur, where they lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers.

Favre – who was still able to lead the Packers to the 2007 NFC title game, a 23-20 against the possible Super Bowl Giants – said he knew the organization was ready to hand the keys over to Rodgers .

“The age is obviously the same,” said Favre, referring to when the two Packers legends saw their team prepare for their quarterback of the future. “My last year as a Packer was one of my best years statistically speaking, and we were very close to the Super Bowl, of course. But Aaron had been part of the organization for several years. “

Favre also said he was surprised the Packers didn’t give Rodgers more weapons in the 2020 NFL draft.

“Look, I don’t know the organization anymore,” he said. “I met Matt LaFleur. He looks like a great guy, a great coach. Everyone has their reasons, and I think their intentions and their reasons are for the betterment of the team. But I was very shocked that they did not go with immediate help that can help right now.

“I have no hard feelings – I don’t even know Jordan Love. And he can be a great player. Happy for him. It was just my opinion, that I felt they would go with an immediate need – and I I’m sure Aaron probably thought that too. “

It is not the first time that Favre has spoken of Rodgers’ situation. The Hall of Fame quarterback recently declared that the Packers’ decision to write the 21-year-old love will confuse the organization in unnecessary controversy.

“I just think Green Bay isn’t going anywhere without Aaron Rodgers in the next few years,” said Favre after the draft. “I would do everything I could to not burn this bridge and I don’t think they did it. I think they burned a bridge which is going to be difficult to overcome. At some point I think that he will raise his ugly head. “