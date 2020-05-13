Lorraine Bracco, star of the Sopranos, will play in the independent drama Jacir

Lorraine Bracco (“The Sopranos”, “Goodfellas”) was selected to star in “Jacir”, an independent feature film in Arabic / English from director / producer Waheed AlQawasmi, former creative director of Fox Television. Newcomer Malek Rahbani (“The Voice of Syria”) will pay Jacir, while actor / rapper Darius “Tutweezy” Tutwiler, Sara Abi Kanaan, Tony Mehanna and Jaime Gallagher will complete the cast.

The film explores the events of life between Jacir, an orphaned Syrian refugee who settles in a difficult neighborhood in Memphis, Tennessee, and Meryl (Bracco), an ultra-conservative opioid addict who is afraid of immigrants and minority families. in his region. And the improbable friendship that develops between Jacir and Meryl, because they both learn that they have more in common than they thought.

Amy Williams (“Mothers and Daughters”, “Rock Paper Scissors”) produces alongside AlQawasmi. Kelman-Lazarov, Nick Belperio and Astrud Moxley are executive producers. Production is slated to begin in Memphis, Tennessee, this fall.

Bracco, an Oscar-nominated actress for her supporting role in “Goodfellas”, is picked up by Innovative Artists, One Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson and Abramson.