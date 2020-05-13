Locked Anniversary Of Senior Filipino Policeman Sparks Outrage

Manila – On May 1, Labor Day in the Philippines, a group of community kitchen volunteers in Marikina City, a suburb of Manila, the country’s capital, were arrested for organizing a demonstration allegedly in violation of the rules of coronavirus locking.

The city’s mayor, Marcelino Teodoro, said that the volunteers had obtained the appropriate permit to participate in rescue operations and that they were entitled to hold signs. Teodoro urged the police to release them, but senior capital region officer National Capital Region chief Debold Sinas stood firm.

Debold Sinas, police chief for the National Capital Region of Manila in the Philippines, blows out a candle on his birthday cake during a meeting in his honor at a police camp on May 8, 2020, at a lockout to curb the spread of coronavirus. Police document



“They were arrested because they gathered in the streets, holding up signs to protest. The idea is that we are on ECQ (reinforced community quarantine). Even if you say that you are following a strict social distancing , organizing rallies is prohibited, “Sinas told reporters.

But now photos of Sinas’ own birthday party, which took place just a week after the Marikina incident, have appeared on social media and sparked outrage. The photos – uploaded by his own public information team on Facebook – show him celebrating with dozens of guests, many in casual police attire.

Images have been deleted, but not before they go viral. Many Filipinos with strict lock-ups have called Sinas and the entire police force for what many call hypocrisy and selective law enforcement.

Mass gatherings are prohibited in the closed metropolitan area of ​​Manila, and social distances and masks are required in all public spaces. In a number of cases, police enforcement of these rules has become hostile and violent.

“Kill the Dead”: Filipino President Duterte Threats Coronavirus Lockout Offenders

In April, a fish vendor was beaten by village police for failing to wear a face mask. Police also shot dead a former soldier, suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, during a confrontation triggered by his alleged violation of the residence orders.

The police administration mostly supported its staff.

“He assured me that a physical distance had been observed at that time. I will examine any violations, but I trust General Sinas,” said Archie Gamboa, the national police chief, on Tuesday. country, during an online press briefing.

Debold Sinas (left), police chief for the National Capital Region of Manila in the Philippines, joins other revelers at a rally to celebrate his birthday in a police camp on May 8, 2020, a lockout to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Police document



Interior secretary Eduardo Año on Wednesday criticized the event as unjustified, although he described it as a tradition rather than a celebration.

Sinas claims that some of the photos in circulation are old and altered, but he nevertheless apologized.

“I apologize for what happened during my birthday that caused public anxiety. It was never my intention to disobey existing protocols regarding the implementation of enhanced community quarantine” , he said in a statement.

The Philippine national police have launched an internal investigation into the incident.