Iran says 19 sailors killed, 15 injured in friendly fire missile “accident”

Tehran, Iran – Iranian missile fired during live fire training exercise in the Gulf of Oman struck a support ship near its target, killing at least 19 sailors and wounding 15 others, the army said on Monday. Iranian. The friendly fire occurred Sunday near the port of Jask, about 790 miles southeast of Tehran, according to state television.

The missile struck the Konarak, a Hendijan-class support ship, which was participating in the exercise.

A Hendijan-class patrol ship of the Iranian Navy is seen in an archive photo widely used by the Iranian state media. A ship of this class was struck in a friendly fire accident on May 10, 2020, by a missile fired by another Iranian ship during a training exercise, according to the Iranian army. Iranian state media



“Sunday afternoon, during an exercise by a number of navy vessels in the waters of Jask and Chabahar, the light support vessel of Konarak had an accident,” the army said in a statement. published Monday on its website. “The number of martyrs in this accident is 19 and 15 were also injured,” he added.

The military said the stricken vessel was towed to shore, but did not specify the extent of the damage.

State television said earlier that the Konarak was too close to an intended target. The Konarak had put targets in the water for other ships to shoot at it, he said.

The semi-official Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that another ship accidentally fired the missile at the Konarak, according to the Reuters news agency. “Iran’s Moudge-class frigate Jamaran accidentally fired a missile at the Konarak ship,” said Reuters, citing Tasnim.

Iranian media has said that the Konarak was overhauled in 2018 and that it was able to launch sea and anti-ship missiles. The 155-foot vessel had been in service since 1988 and had a capacity of 40 tonnes. It generally carries a crew of 20 sailors.

Gulf of Oman Google Maps



Iran regularly organizes exercises in the region, which is close to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of the world’s oil passes. U.S. Navy 5th Fleet, which monitors the area, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iranian media rarely report incidents during the exercises, signaling the severity of the incident.

This comes in months of heightened tensions between Iran and the United States since President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018 and imposed overwhelming sanctions on the country. .