If Michael Jordan was not available, Bulls would have chosen this player

If Michael Jordan hadn’t been on the board in No. 3 overall in the 1984 NBA Draft, which player could the Chicago Bulls have drawn?

In a recent appearance on 106.7 The Fan, former Bulls general manager Rod Thorn discussed the hypothetical situation, saying he would eventually leave with Sam Perkins – but not before mentioning a player as the team would not have drafted.

“You know, that’s a very good question,” said Thorn on the show, “and the answer is that we wouldn’t have taken [Sam] Bowie, because our doctor reported it and told him he didn’t feel his legs would stand up to an NBA season. So, Bowie, he was not in our sphere. “

Bowie ended up second in the overall Portland Trail Blazers standings. Bulls doctors saw this as Bowie suffered leg injuries during his 10-year career. And that didn’t help his legacy be drawn between Hakeem Olajuwon and Jordan, the number one pick in the overall draft, which was drafted by the Bulls in third place. The Blazers ultimately passed on Jordan because they already had Clyde Drexler, who was playing the same position.

The Philadelphia 76ers drafted Charles Barkley with the No. 5 pick, and he pursued his career in the Hall of Fame with a quintessential league player, 11 All-NBA teams and 11 All-Star caps.

Thorn, however, said he also wouldn’t have taken Barkley with choice # 3.

“I would have taken Sam Perkins because I thought Barkley was not tall enough,” said Thorn. “I just said,” The guy is so small. He has no way of doing in the NBA what he does in the SEC. “

“And it would have been a mistake, even if Perkins was a very good player and had a long career, and was very good. But Barkley was certainly an all-time player. So thank God it worked like that. “

Perkins, the Dallas Mavericks fourth choice, started a 17-year career in the NBA that included stops with the Los Angeles Lakers, Seattle SuperSonics and Indiana Pacers.