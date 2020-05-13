‘How to Get Away with Murder’ ends with a winding final shock

Fans of “How to Get Away with Murder” will not be disappointed with the series finale on Thursday evening, which closes the book on morally ambiguous lawyer Annalize Keating (Viola Davis) and her not-so-happy gang of student accomplices .

The 10 pm episode, “Stay”, remains true to the brand elements of the series – shock, labyrinthine / improbable twists and shortened chronological ping-pong. And that’s a good thing, as it rewards the viewers who stayed for the six seasons with a satisfying and tearful conclusion that links the multiple loose ends and intrigue puzzles the series has posed since its premiere on ABC in 2013.

The penultimate episode of last week revolved around the opening of the trial of Annalise for orchestrating and helping to cover a series of murders, starting with the murder of season 1 of her philanthropic husband, Sam ( Tom Verica) – the trigger for murders linked by and among his first-year law students: Connor (Jack Falahee), Michaela (Aja Naomi King), Laurel (Karla Souza), Asher (Matt McGorry) and Wes (Alfred Enoch) , helped and encouraged by the loyal lieutenants of Annalise Frank (Charlie Weber) and Bonnie (Liza Weil) and by Nate (Billy Brown), his ex-boyfriend who finally toured.

And there have been revelations: Frank learned the truth about his parents, Sam’s sister Hannah (Marcia Gay Harden) was found dead and possibly murdered, and Laurel returned with her baby, Christopher, after a long time of hiding with his friends and his psychotic father, Jorge Castillo (Jose Zuniga).

In Thursday’s series finale, Annalise’s trial continues in a Philadelphia courtroom; all the aforementioned characters appear, in one form or another, testifying to the triumphs and failures of Annalise and her servants, who, for various reasons, remain divided over whether to throw their former mentor under the legal bus and to put it behind bars for a very long time. While this is playing out, Annalize reflects on her past misdeeds and searches in her soul for answers – was it worth it? – while pressing the reset button of his character “fearless lawyer” and charging at full steam, letting the tokens fall where they can.

The episode is gripping and revealing and will keep fans on the edge of their seats, even those (including yours really) who have become jaded (and frustrated) over the meanders of the obtuse and often stupid intrigue of the past six seasons and with these exaggerated ABC promos voiced by the guy who looks like Satan (“Get ready for the fools in 3… 2… 1…!”)

While I wouldn’t put the finale of “How to get away with murder” in a class with, say, “Six Feet Under” – still one of the greatest serial releases of the past 20 years – it provides a closing (some good, some bad) for a series that, warts and all, has never been boring.