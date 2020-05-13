Hiltzik: America’s sick leave policies are pathetic and dangerous

If you are looking for an area in which the United States is undoubtedly a world reference, it is here: paid sick leave.

Unfortunately, not in a good way. Among the member countries of the United Nations, 181 offer paid leave in one form or another. Eleven no, including the United States

This places America in an elite group that includes the Pacific Island nations, Tonga, Tuvalu and Nauru, as well as Somalia (which is hardly a functioning nation).

When you exempt big business and small business, you’re missing large parts of the country. Why would we do this during a pandemic? Jody Heymann, UCLA

One developed country, South Korea, does not provide paid sick leave as such, but grants all workers three weeks of paid leave which can be used as sick leave.

“We are incredibly isolated,” says Jody Heymann, director of the UCLA World Policy Analysis Center and lead author of a study recently published by the sick leave policies in 192 of 193 United Nations countries. (The study did not cover North Korea, where policies could not be determined.)

The center has determined that the United States lags behind a large part of the world in almost every measure of sick leave design.

Although the first coronavirus relief measure passed by Congress – the Families First Coronavirus Response Act enacted in mid-March – provided for two weeks of employer-paid emergency medical leave, it exempted businesses from 500 employees or more and allowed small businesses under 50 workers to claim hardship exemptions.

This has made the United States the only country in the world to base its paid holiday rule on the size of an employer, Heymann told me.

“The whole story is that when you exempt large companies and small businesses, you are missing large areas of the country,” says Heymann – about 100 million workers. “Why would we do this during a pandemic?”

The absence of paid national sick leave is both insane and crazy, even under normal circumstances, says Heymann. “Paid sick leave pays off by increasing productivity and reducing the hours of work lost due to illness,” she says.

In a regular pandemic-free year, the flu costs the U.S. economy $ 11 billion and food-borne illnesses an additional $ 15 billion, including what food workers earn from work when they are sick. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in 2016 that one in five food service workers had worked at least one shift while sick with vomiting or diarrhea in the past year.

The United States is one of the few countries that does not grant paid sick leave to the self-employed, part-time workers or new employees. (UCLA World Center for Policy Analysis)

In a pandemic such as the current coronavirus crisis, inadequate paid sick leave almost certainly contributes to catastrophic consequences. Countries that do not offer paid sick leave from the first day of sickness include those that were “the hardest hit at the start of the global pandemic and who had to cope with overwhelmed health care systems and many casualties, “including Italy, Iran and the United States. The UCLA study observes.

The United States is not the only country, rich or poor, without an iron, covering all rights to paid sick leave. But it is firmly among the poor countries in the most important characteristics. About three-quarters of all countries guarantee paid sick leave from the first day of illness and 76% provide at least six weeks of coverage. Among high-income countries, about two-thirds cover the self-employed.

About half of the countries in the UCLA database guaranteed workers at least 80% of their wages if they had worked for at least six months.

As we noted earlier, the worn-out safety net for American workers is an artifact of the country’s choice to place workplace policies almost entirely under the control of employers. The harvest is not just irregularly paid sick leave, but the lack of universal health coverage, both of which have become factors in our inability to put a leash on the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, about a quarter of all American workers have no right to sick leave; about 91% of state and local government officials are entitled to paid sick leave, but only 73% of private workers.

Furthermore, in the private sector, paid sick leave is a privilege largely reserved for professionals, managers and the highest paid. It is accessible only to about 58% of service workers – who are most likely to come into contact with the public – less than half of those in the bottom 25% of the earnings, and only three in 10 of those in the lowest 10% of employees.

In the absence of a federal mandate for paid sick leave, States and localities have taken over. Fourteen states (including California) and the District of Columbia have paid sick leave laws, as well as 20 cities (seven in California) and three counties.

Generally, these laws require paid sick leave of up to five working days, accumulated as workers accumulate hours, and limit the ability to carry sick days over to another year. California law, which came into force in 2015, allows employees, including part-time and temporary employees, to earn one hour of paid leave for 30 hours worked. Employers can limit accumulations to 48 hours, which is approximately six conventional working days.

Without paid sick leave nationwide, the task of keeping people at home to suppress coronavirus is obviously much more difficult. “Paid sick days do several things,” says Heymann.

“When people are away because they are so seriously ill that they would never go to work, they make sure they have an economic safety net. This is obviously crucial. But it also means that people who have mild symptoms of infectious disease, but who could easily spread to other people who could be seriously ill, will stay at home. “

In addition, “people’s willingness to get tested when they have a mild cough and see if they are going to be out of work for two weeks,” says Heymann, “it depends a lot on the paid sick days.”

From a tax perspective, there is no reason why the United States should not be able to join the rest of the developed world in providing workers with sufficient sick leave. About a quarter of all countries finance their programs from public funds, and another fifth shares responsibility between employers and the government. Low-income countries tend to place the burden solely on employers.

Among high-income countries, two-thirds grant sick leave to the self-employed and 42% cover part-time workers.

The consequences of leaving workers without a financial safety net during a health crisis have been clear in the United States since the H1N1 flu epidemic in 2009. It is estimated that 26 million residents were infected from September to November of the same year, the strongest months of the pandemic. But around 8 million people continued to work.

The following February, public health officials estimated that these carriers had infected some 7 million colleagues. “Presenteeism – attending work while sick – among private sector employees without paid sick leave may have extended the duration of the epidemic”, a Pennsylvania State University study found .

COVID lessons should continue in the future. Not only will the disease likely be present with us for at least part of 2021, but it will remind us of the vulnerability of society in the face of new pandemics.

In the past two decades, we have had four major respiratory infections that have spread worldwide – SARS in 2002, H1N1 in 2009, MERS in 2012 and now COVID-19, says Heymann. “It’s not a problem that goes away. We have to be ready for the next one because we can’t afford to keep shutting down our economy like this.”