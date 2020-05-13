‘Hamilton’ on Disney Plus: broadcasting the musical makes sense

In February, Disney announced the upcoming release of a film “Hamilton” – a filmed version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical juggernaut, with the original cast of Broadway. It’s “a live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in your local cinema,” said the composer and star at the time.

It was before the rapid spread of the new coronavirus . Cinemas have since closed and the studios have changed their release schedule. (Warner Bros. adaptation of Miranda’s musical “In the Heights”, which was due to debut next month, is now dated June 2021 .) While the film industry hope to see the theaters reopen this summer there is no guarantee that the public will feel secure enough to introduce themselves .

The unprecedented situation raises a question posed in the broadcast by King George III: What is the next step?

Disney responded Tuesday by announcing that “Hamilton” will be released on its Disney + streaming service on July 3. It’s 15 months earlier than expected. The original theatrical release date was October 15, 2021.

“No other artistic work in the past decade has had the cultural impact of” Hamilton “- an inspiring and captivating tale told and interpreted in a powerfully creative way,” said Robert A. Iger, executive president of Walt Disney Co., in a statement. “In light of the extraordinary challenges our world faces, this story of leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful. “

The rapid routing of “Hamilton” to the streaming service on the Independence Day weekend is a major pivot for the company. In response to the spread of COVID-19, Disney delayed the beginnings of most of his other theatrical releases, and he added “Frozen II” and “Onward” to Disney + earlier than expected (“Artemis Fowl”, which was also slated to hit theaters, will debut on the streaming service in June). But he hasn’t pushed a title directly to premium video on demand yet, as Universal did with “Trolls: World Tour” last month.

Is it a strategic decision to bring even more users to Disney +, which has secured 50 million subscribers in five months ? Or is it an incentive for the shareholders, when the stations of the company remained for the most part closed and that the sports cable channel ESPN has only little to cover? Maybe it’s just to distract fans from recent news that Disney has taken billions of dollars in debt and more than 100,000 employees have been put on leave .

Whatever the business motivations, the decision to release “Hamilton” at the start of Disney + is a bold decision that makes the theater more financially accessible to the masses – a crusade for Miranda who is part of “Hamilton” DNA himself.

The film includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, on the left, and Christopher Jackson as Alexander Hamilton and George Washington, respectively. (Getty Images)

“Hamilton”, who won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for the theater as well as 11 Tony Awards, tells the story of America’s founding fathers with a cast that reflects the country’s racial diversity . “This is the story of America then, told by America now,” said director Thomas Kail of his pop and hip-hop score and cast.

“The show could cost a prohibitive price, but its embodiment of pluralism and diversity will touch all those who aspire to see America live up to its ideals”, wrote Times theater critic Charles McNulty in 2017. “[It] encourages us to take care of ourselves by focusing on an immigrant “self-starter” whose desire for freedom is matched only by his desire to leave a lasting legacy. “

Tickets for “Hamilton” have been hard to come by since it debuted off Broadway in 2015, and its subsequent productions around the world have often been sold out months in advance. The show grossed $ 650 million on Broadway, where it $ 849 systematically billed for center orchestra seats . Each production is often flooded with famous friend ticket requests . Unfortunately, a story about how America is for everyone couldn’t be seen by anyone.

Over the years, Miranda and its producers have done a lot to make the show accessible. The Broadway production began offering same-day lottery tickets – $ 10 each, in honor of Hamilton’s cup on the $ 10 ticket. When the contest in person became so popular that it obstructed Manhattan traffic, the lottery moved online. London Race launched Ticketmaster’s ticketless system for ward off bots and scalpers .

Especially, Wednesday afternoon performances were regularly reserved for thousands of low-income teens who learned American history at school. The program – charging youth participants $ 10 each, with private entities like the Rockefeller Foundation and Google helping to cover ticket costs – includes a lesson plan created with the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. The program was duplicated at the tour stops in Los Angeles, Chicago and “Hamilton”.

Five years after its world premiere, “Hamilton” has shown signs of discoloration as a living phenomenon. Before the stadiums sank in coronavirus closures, tickets were readily available at non-premium prices at the Hollywood Pantages Theater, for example. Yet tickets for the benefits, where the race was reprogrammed in February , start at $ 55.

same a cinema ticket increased at an average price of almost $ 10, so a family trip ( without expensive snacks ) remains a luxury for many. If the cinemas worked, they would still be rare in African American communities and Latinx , whose face “Hamilton” aims to be placed in the center of the stage.

“Don’t get me started on the fact that many communities of color don’t have a cinema at all,” said director Ava DuVernay. tweeted in 2018 . “I don’t see” Selma “in Selma. No theater there. I do not see [‘Straight Outta Compton’] in Compton. No theater there. “

Bringing “Hamilton” to the small screen will make it more affordable. Equally important: the film version features close-ups with the original Broadway cast – Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom Jr., Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Phillipa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos and Ariana DeBose. Tickets for their final performance in 2016 costs almost $ 10,000 .

“Hamilton” is a collaboration between Thomas Kail (director), on the left, Lin-Manuel Miranda (music, lyrics and book), Andy Blankenbeuhler (choreographer) and Alex Lacamoire (musical direction and orchestrations), photographed together in 2015. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Tuesday’s announcement means that this “Hamilton” is unlikely to hit the big screen. It’s a disappointment, as its production value was promised to be unmatched for a live capture of a Broadway show.

“What is so unique about this iteration of ‘Hamilton’ is that by filming it on two live performances with 16 cameras, then having two more days to take photos and close-ups with handheld computers and without an audience, we captured a very different perspective on the story, ” producer Jeffrey Seller previously told The Times . “You will live [intimate moments] that you will never be able to see live, no matter how seated you are. “

But switching to streaming means that an entire family can access this elusive music for the price of a Disney + subscription ($ 6.99 per month) or even free, since the service offers a free seven-day trial.

Fans with an Internet connection and a screen of any size can watch “Hamilton” at the Richard Rodgers Theater in New York, no matter where they live. (Same a free version at home from the show’s student education program is now available.)

It’s wonderfully poetic that because of the new coronavirus – a “rich man’s disease” that causes disproportionate harm to the poor – the film “Hamilton” is soon visible for almost nothing.

“I am very grateful to Disney and Disney + for rethinking and moving our version until the weekend of July 4 this year, in light of the world upside down,” said Miranda in a statement on Tuesday. “I am so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I am so glad that we are able to do so.

“I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”