Hacking technology makes millions of devices vulnerable

One hacker left with your computer can access all your data in “less than five minutes,” a Dutch researcher has found.

Björn Ruytenberg, a researcher at Eindhoven University of Technology, said over the weekend he discovered a hacking technique that makes millions of computers vulnerable.

A “bad maid attack” – a technical term for hackers who gain access to an unattended computer when its owner is not nearby – is implemented through the Thunderbolt port, which is found on millions of Windows and Linux computers.

“All the evil server needs to do is remove the backplane, reattach the device momentarily, reprogram the software, reattach the backplane and the evil slave will have full access to the laptop,” Ruytenberg told Wired. “All of this can be done in less than five minutes.”

The hacker is able to bypass all computer security and encryption, and in a few minutes has complete access to all computer data.

Ruytenberg says the only way to avoid the vulnerability is to disable the Thunderbolt port completely.

The researcher will find out his findings at a Black Hat security conference this summer and publish a tool to help people see if their computers are vulnerable to hacking.

Still, there is no immediate cause for the alert, hardware security researcher Karsten Nohl told the newspaper, noting that such an attack requires a “certain level of sophistication” as well as close physical access to the victim’s computer.