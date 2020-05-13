Gabriel Abbes of Great Oak is philosophical about the past, the future

Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: Gabriel Abbes

School: Temecula Great Oak

Sport: Cross-country skiing and track

Key statistics: Finished eighth in the 2019 CIF State Division I cross-country final; preparing to run the 3,200 on the track; 4.5 GPA

Fall plans: Will participate in California

On the track season being canceled:

“After missing my junior year with an injury, I was ready to come back with a storm. Unfortunately, it’s a whole basket full of emotions. You never know what to expect, but to make it happen is even more confusing. It is much bigger than us. “

On life without sport:

“I always train, I continue to work. I used a school club where 10 people on my team wrote letters to people in nursing homes. “

On the new things he discovered in his spare time:

“I garden. We have lettuce, we have spinach. It’s like running. It’s patience. Over time, things will come.”

On the pain of running:

“This is what I look forward to. You put in the work and this pain is something rewarding for you. Not having it is disappointing. “

Running for Great Oak, winners of six consecutive state titles:

“It was truly a privilege. You are entering the first year and do not expect much. To complete four years with four rings and an incredible coaching staff. . . I was so lucky. “

On his love of football:

“We are fanatics. My father has a Boca Juniors tattoo in Argentina.”

On the lessons he learned:

“I take this idea: you can always look back and find out what happened, but you can never look forward and understand it because the future is the future. We never know. We were in this situation but we got out of it. We live it and we improve. “

Where he sees himself in 10 years:

“I would like to be in law or in business, something that can contribute to society.”

