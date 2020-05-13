FBI mistakenly reveals Saudi diplomat suspected of helping September 11 terrorists

According to a report, FBI lawyers accidentally revealed the identity of a Saudi diplomat whom the agents suspected of having crucially helped the Al-Qaeda terrorists who perpetrated the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The disclosure was made in court documents tabled in April, but it was released late last week in a trial by families of September 11 victims accusing the Saudi government of helping the attacks , Yahoo News reported.

The Saudi official, Mussaed Ahmed al-Jarrah, had his name blocked in all but one appearance of the document, the FBI admitting to Yahoo that it was a mistake.

Jarrah was a Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry official posted to the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Washington, D.C., in 1999 and 2000.

The strength of the evidence against al-Jarrah is not known, although some investigators believe he charged others with helping the terrorists settle in the United States after arriving in Los Angeles in 2000, Yahoo reported.

The official position of the federal government is based on the 2004 report of the 9/11 Commission findings, which stated that it “found no evidence that the Saudi government as an institution or as senior officials Saudis individually funded the organization. “

The report found that Saudi Arabia was a main source of funding for al-Qaeda, the extremist organization raising funds from “wealthy individuals and corrupt charities,” but it could not link to the Saudi government.

Saudi officials also firmly denied helping these attacks. But a spokesperson for the plaintiffs in the trial believes that the failure is a major revelation.

“This shows that there is a complete cover-up by the government of the Saudi involvement,” Brett Eagleson, spokesperson for the families of September 11, told Yahoo. “This shows that there was a hierarchy of command that came from the Saudi embassy to the Ministry of Islamic Affairs [in Los Angeles] to the hijackers. “