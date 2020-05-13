Fashionable property: Chris Paul buys Encino storefront for $ 11.1 million

Chris Paul is back in Los Angeles.

The former Clippers star, now with the Oklahoma City Thunder, bought a newly built house in Encino for just over $ 11.1 million, according to unauthorized sources discuss it publicly and request anonymity.

Details on the estate, which was sold off the market, are scarce, but construction records reveal that the property includes a two-story main residence and a corresponding guesthouse. The two farm-inspired structures combine for more than 12,000 square feet of living space. There is also an attached garage for five cars.

The estate sits behind doors on more than an acre with a pool and hut. There is also a sports ground for H-O-R-S-E games. Views of the property over the mountains and the valley.

Paul, 35, has been primarily in sales mode since being traded to the Thunder last year as part of an agreement that sent Russell Westbrook to the Rockets. Among the leader’s real estate moves was the sale of his 18,700 square foot mansion in Woodlands, Texas, last year.

Last month, he re-sold his contemporary mansion in Houston’s Bayou Woods neighborhood for $ 7.5 million, a reduction of $ 400,000 from the previous asking price.

Star player 10 times, Paul began his career with the Chalotte Hornets and came to the Clippers in 2011 after a draft transaction sending him to the Lakers was vetoed by the Commissioner of the then David Stern. He was traded by the Clippers to the Rockets in 2017 for a package that included guards Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell center.