Elon Musk Reboots Tesla Factory in California, Threats to Move Headquarters Out of State

Telsa CEO Elon Musk continued to challenge California and Alameda authorities by resuming production at the Fremont assembly plant on Monday, saying he was ready to be arrested himself if necessary, CBS San Francisco reported. The announcement came a few days after Musk filed a complaint against the county to reopen the plant, which is Tesla’s only vehicle assembly plant in the United States

Shift workers were seen entering and leaving the sprawling factory in the hours before dawn, filling the employee parking lot. The company has reportedly deployed additional PPE masks and taken other measures similar to those used to reopen the automaker’s factory in Shanghai, China.

Verve, citing two unnamed workers, This production actually restarted on a limited basis over the weekend and around 200 Y and 3 vehicles left the assembly line.

Musk said on Monday afternoon that production was indeed resuming at the Fremont plant. “Tesla is restarting production today against the rules of Alameda County,” he said. tweeted. “I will be online with everyone. If someone is arrested, I ask that it be only me.”

“Yes, California approved, but an unelected county official illegally overruled,” he added. “In addition, all other auto companies in the United States are allowed to take over. Only Tesla has been named. It’s super messed up!”

Earlier Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom said he was unaware that the Telsa plant had resumed operations. When asked in his daily coronavirus press briefing to comment on Musk’s previous requests that Tesla be allowed to resume production at the plant, Newsom said he hoped the company would receive a green light to start next week.

In an email last Thursday, Musk recalled 30% of the factory’s workforce at the plant, arguing that it was allowed under Governor Gavin Newsom’s order, CBS San Francisco reported.

But the plant was closed on March 23 under a six-county ordinance in the San Francisco area, which was extended until May 31. Newsom said local ordinances take precedence over state ordinances.

Musk filed a lawsuit against Alameda County on Saturday to reopen the plant and threatened to move the plant to Nevada or Texas “immediately”.

“If we even keep Fremont’s manufacturing activity, it will depend [sic] on how Tesla will be treated in the future, “he said. tweeted.

Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its headquarters and future programs to Texas / Nevada immediately. Whether we even keep Fremont’s manufacturing business will depend on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last remaining automaker in California. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

Alameda County responded to Musk’s decision, writing“Today, May 11, we learned that the Tesla factory in Fremont had opened beyond minimum basic operations. We informed Tesla that they could only maintain minimum basic operations until that we have an approved plan that can be implemented in agreement with the local public.

“We are addressing this issue using the same phased approach that we use for other companies that have violated the College in the past, and we hope Tesla will also comply without further enforcement,” added the county. , noting that it operated “in good faith” with the company when the factory reopened.

Musk has often criticized social distancing and home stay regulations. Musk called the measures “fascist” on April 29 and said it posed a “serious risk” to Tesla.

“If anyone wants to stay at home, that’s great,” said Musk, according to a recording of the call reviewed by CBS News. “They can stay in their house and they shouldn’t have to leave. But to say they can’t leave their house and they will be arrested if they do is fascist. It is not democratic, it’s not freedom. Give people to save their freedom. ”

During his briefing, Newsom said he “understands that they had had very constructive conversations with the people at the facility,” Newsom said of the county-society talks. “They and the county health director are working to focus on the health and safety of the workers at this facility and my belief, hope and expectations are set to resume next week.”

When asked about rumors that the plant had reopened, Newsom said, “My understanding when I stepped on the podium today was not. I try to monitor hundreds of thousands of businesses across the state. trying to work with small and large companies. “