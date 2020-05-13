Elon Musk and Alameda County May End Dispute Over Tesla Reopening

DETROIT – It seems that the dispute between Tesla and the San Francisco Bay authorities over the reopening of a factory in the face of closure orders is nearing its end.

The Alameda County Public Health Service announced on Twitter As of Wednesday morning, the Fremont, Calif. factory will be able to go beyond basic operations this week and start manufacturing vehicles next Monday – as long as it respects the worker safety measures it has accepted.

A press release did not say if Tesla would face punishment for reopening Monday in disregard of county ordinances. Messages were left early Wednesday asking for comments from health officials and Tesla.

The statement said the Fremont police would verify if Tesla was keeping its share of the deal.

The statement said that public health indicators must remain stable or improve for the plant to remain open.

“We will work with the Fremont PD to verify that Tesla adheres to the physical distance and that the agreed health and safety measures are in place for the safety of their workers as they prepare for full production,” the statement said. .

The Tesla plant reopened on Monday, Musk having almost dared to stop local authorities and operations apparently continued on Tuesday. The company met a deadline of Monday to submit a site-specific plan to protect worker safety.

But the reopening defied orders from the health department, which viewed the plant as a nonessential business that cannot fully open under restrictions designed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The health department said on Monday it had warned that the business was operating in violation of the county’s sanitary order, and hoped Tesla “will comply without further enforcement” until the county approves a site-specific plan required by the state.

State law allows a fine of up to $ 1,000 a day or up to 90 days in prison for violating health orders.

The factory in Fremont, a city of more than 230,000 people south of San Francisco, has been closed since March 23. It employs around 10,000 people.

Public health experts have blamed home stay orders for slowing the spread of the new coronavirus, helping hospitals manage an influx of cases. The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. But it has killed more than 80,000 people in the United States, and the death toll is increasing.

Alameda County was one of six counties in the San Francisco Bay Area that were the first in the country to issue home stay orders in mid-March. Governor Gavin Newsom has repeatedly said that counties can impose stricter restrictions than state ordinances.

Bay Area order extended until end of month, but counties plan to allow limited activity and manufacturing starting May 18, same day, Detroit automakers plan to reopen automotive assembly plants. Some auto parts factories were scheduled to resume production this week.

The 150,000 American workers in Detroit are represented by the United Auto Workers union, which has negotiated additional safety measures. Tesla workers do not have a union.

Musk, whose company sued Alameda County to cancel its order, threatened to relocate Tesla’s manufacturing operations and headquarters from the state.

Tesla contends in the lawsuit that Alameda County cannot be more restrictive than orders from Newsom. The trial indicates that the governor’s coronavirus restrictions refer to federal guidelines classifying vehicle manufacturing as essential businesses that are allowed to continue operating.

Tesla has released a plan to maintain worker safety, including wearing gloves and masks, installing barriers between workers, and maintaining social distance. Haggerty said the company initially postponed checking employee temperatures before boarding a company bus to get to work. But Tesla gave in, he said, and agreed to check on the workers.