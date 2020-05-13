Dubai is transforming the world’s tallest building into a coronary charity box

DUBAI – The world’s tallest building, Dubai’s 828-meter (2,716-foot) Burj Khalifa, has become a glowing charity donation box that raises food money for UAE residents suffering the economic impact of a new coronavirus pandemic.

Each of the tower’s 1.2 million exterior lights was sold for 10 dirhams ($ 2.70), enough to buy one meal. When donations arrived, the tower was “filled” and people could also make an offer to get light at the top.

As the region’s tourist and business center is with the world’s busiest international airport, Dubai’s economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Many people have lost their jobs or their incomes have declined. Tens of thousands of migrant workers, who often live in a crowded shared apartment where the virus spreads more easily, have registered in their homes.

“I hope you have a good solid meal. We take things for granted, but life has a way of teaching us to wake up, ”donor Shereen Harris said in a public comment on the campaign website.

The United Arab Emirates has registered 19,661 cases of infection with COVID-19 and 203 deaths, the second highest number of deaths after six Gulf states, Saudi Arabia.

The donation box has raised funds for more than 1.2 million meals so far. The organizer of The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) said.

Fundraising is part of a funding campaign for 10 million meals for low-income families during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. The patron of the MBRGI is Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Governor of Dubai and Vice President of the United Arab Emirates.