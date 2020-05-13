Dennis Rodman’s hotties and vodka evening with Kim Jong Un

Here’s how Kim Jong Un runs the court.

NBA legend Dennis Rodman recounted his longtime bromance with the North Korean despot – revealing how the couple partied with “hotties and vodka” when they first met.

Rodman, now 58, traveled to Pyongyang in 2013 on a trip with the Harlem Globetrotters and “dignitaries,” he said of former boxer Mike Tyson. HotBoxin Podcast last week.

“I think I’m going to do an autograph show or play basketball. I don’t know anything about North Korea, stupid like f – k, right? “, He said.

When Kim went to greet Rodman after a basketball game, the ex-hoopster said he didn’t know who the leader was.

“He asked” Do you like my country? “And I said” yeah, it’s fine, it’s cool, it’s fine “.”

The 36-year-old dictator then said to him, “We asked Michael Jordan to come, but he didn’t want to come, so we asked you.”

They quickly bonded with their common love of the game, and then Kim invited him to his home for a wild party, says Rodman.

“Let’s have dinner tonight. A little karaoke and vodka, hotties and stuff like that,” Rodman told the North Korean leader.

“The next thing I know is that we’re having dinner and we’re drunk as a sh-t, he’s starting to sing karaoke and I have no idea what he’s talking about.”

Then a group of 18 “hot” women came out – and only played the theme song from 1978 TV-show “Dallas” Said Rodman.

The Hall of Fame suggested they learn other songs – some Pearl Jam, Van Halen, and Rolling Stones – and the next time he visited North Korea, they played all of his requests.

He said he saw “the army of the hermit kingdom [and] missiles, “but he never discussed politics with Kim.

“Politics, I don’t get involved with that,” said Rodman. “I came here to bring sports.”

Following recent wild speculation about Kim’s health, Rodman told the Post last week that he thought his old boyfriend was fine – and probably spent his time like most Americans – watching the Jordanian documentary “The Last Dance ”.