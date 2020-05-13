Defensive stallion Mets, Tomas Nido, has his work cut out for him

Part 17 of a series analyzing the New York Mets

Tomas Nido became a favorite option behind the plate for starting Mets pitchers last season, but his anemic bat cost him additional opportunities to play.

The 26-year-old receiver only hit .191 / .231 / .316 in 50 games last season, prompting him to hire a swing instructor during the off-season. When spring training was suspended on March 12 due to the COVID-19 epidemic, Nido was in a battle with veteran René Rivera for backup work. Nido, who has no minor league options, was considered the favorite to start the season with the club.

If Nido can show even decent improvement offensively, he can have a long career with the Mets.

“He will likely be a guy who plays 10 or 11 years in the big leagues just because he can catch and throw,” said a National League official. “He just didn’t make any offensive adjustments, and he swayed first, then took care of everything later.”

Nido represented the Mets in the All-Star Futures Game in 2017. His league debut took place later this season, and the following year, he played 34 games behind the plate replacing Kevin Plawecki and struck 0.167 / .200 /. 238 with a circuit and nine product points.

Nido had a solid stretch last June, where he started 11 games and scored 11 for 40 (0.275) on plate with a homerun. But Nido only went 7 for 58 (0.121) for the rest of the season.

“I don’t think he does a very good job of getting into a strong strike position,” said a scout from NL. “He constantly tinkers with his configuration, his hand position, his open position, his closed position, in the plate, off the plate, hands high, hands low. He’s one of those guys who is always looking.”

Nido during spring training said that hiring a swing trainer over the winter was better for driving the ball.

“Just a better bat and hit the ball in all directions of the field,” said Nido. “Not just by hitting singles, sort of pushing the ball in the gap and having a better chance of succeeding and fighting bats.”

Last season veteran Wilson Ramos arrived on a $ 19 million two-year contract after the Plawecki trade. Ramos initially struggled to get in touch with Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard, providing opportunities behind the plate for Nido.

“He seems to have soft hands,” said the boy scout. “He doesn’t fight the ball when he catches it, so he receives the ball well and he shoots the balls well to the hitting area and it really looks like it’s the type of target that gives the referees a good look, “with his ability to become weak and compact, so I give him good marks to receive skills. His challenges for me are offensive.”

The NL manager said he understands why pitchers like to throw at Nido.

“He gives a good target, he is very flexible and he has a good idea of ​​how to receive the balls,” said the director of NL. “I would like to throw him too, he’s a good catcher.”

Veteran Rivera has returned to a minor league contract this offseason, offering the Mets another backup option. Rivera, who played for the Mets in 2016 and 2017 – he was the starting receiver for the NL joker game in this first season – returned to the organization last year and climbed back into the depth table when Devin Mesoraco decided to retire rather than accept a minor league assignment and Travis d’Arnaud was released.