Coronavirus: When will MLB owners take the season seriously?

The baseball proposition is a non-starter and not just because the players’ union is against anything that resembles a salary cap.

The owners have never opened their books to players and they shouldn’t start now. In this case, how can they expect players to accept a 50-50 split of earnings instead of prorated shares of their previously agreed wages? Do they really think players will blindly trust them?

Regardless, the union is confident that the dispute was resolved in an earlier agreement which described what would happen if the season were canceled.

Major League Baseball did not make an official offer to the union on Tuesday, when the two sides began talks on how to save a season disrupted by the coronavirus epidemic. But details of the impending league offer have already been widely publicized, which has led to speculation around the industry as to why the owners would take the trouble to prepare a proposal they know will be rejected.

The prevailing opinion is that everyone involved knows how damaged the game would be if the season were canceled for financial reasons. If baseball loses fans now, it may never win them back.

“I think both sides understand the importance of playing this season,” said a players’ agent, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation.

A particularly optimistic theory was put forward by another agent, who hypothesized that the impending league offer was just a way to save time for teams to solve their problems. The assumption was that middle market teams who are more financially dependent on their doors want big market teams with more lucrative TV deals to cover their losses, and the commissioner’s office is doing what is essentially due diligence in trying to pass this cost on to the players.

In this version of reality, enough teams would still be encouraged to organize a season. Players could help cash-strapped teams by agreeing to defer part of their salary.

The most cynical perspective is that it is entirely a configuration, a cascade of public relations to position the league favorably to negotiate the next collective agreement. The current ABC expires at the end of the 2021 season.

If the owners have a problem with the players’ skepticism, they have only themselves to blame. They welcomed an analytical movement primarily designed to reduce player wages. They’ve become more thrifty in the independent agent market, although the baseball pay system has long been an implied agreement to reward players for how they were underpaid during their first six or seven years in the game. league.

And it’s not as if the owners have shown that they prioritize the long-term health of the sport over their short-term results.

The project, for example. This year, there will only be five rounds, even if it is a sport in which the future of players is deemed difficult to predict.

It could be argued that the drafted players would have nowhere to play this year. Coincidentally or not, however, the teams were expected to cut costs by eliminating some of their affiliates from the minor leagues, many of them in communities that otherwise would not have baseball.

So much for the good of the game.

Of course, most fans don’t want to hear that. They never did. What they want is to watch baseball. And if it’s taken away from them, it’s much easier for them to blame players they feel they know intimately than an owner they barely recognize.

And that’s what the owners count on.

They have always exploited public hostility towards the millionaire worker, a resentment which finds its strongest and laziest voices among its millionaire colleagues. Tuesday was no different. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat and family member who owns the Hyatt channel, spoke of the familiar trope of gambler’s greed. when he told reporters: “I am disappointed in many ways that the players want these very, very high wages and payments at a time when I think everyone is sacrificing themselves.”

The same grow more blatant was by ESPN analyst Mark Teixeira, a former players’ union leader who has raised more than $ 213 million in his 14-year career: “Players must understand that if they reject this deal and stop the sports, they don’t do a hundred. I prefer to make money on the dollar and give people hope and play baseball rather than doing nothing and losing an entire year. “

What if players do not return to the field and help create the appearance that the country is returning to normal? The owners know where the blame will fall.