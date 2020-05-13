Coronavirus: Kings offer refunds to subscription holders

Two months after the NHL’s play was suspended, and with seemingly little chance of home games being replayed in southern California this season, the Kings began offering refunds to season ticket holders.

In a note to subscribers this week, the team offered several refund and credit options for their remaining seven home games that were postponed when the season ended on March 12 due to the epidemic of coronavirus.

Fans can get full refunds, payments that will begin to be processed as soon as possible, according to a team spokesperson. Those who get their 2020-21 season ticket renewals can use their credits this year, plus a 10% bonus.

As part of a renewal plan, all games affected next season – whether canceled or played in front of no fan – will also receive a 5% bonus. Another plan will allow fans to defer payments until October after a first deposit.

The issue of ticket refunds has been put on hold in the sports world since the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted virtually all sports in March. Previously, the Kings only issued refunds in specific cases, such as fans who had planned to travel to attend games or had made large group purchases. Their new announcement comes before the fate of the season is decided, although no restart plan has been taken into account, including the end of the season on the original sites.

Current proposals include “hub” matches in the NHL markets in the United States and Canada, and Southern California should not be seriously considered as one of the host sites, particularly after the director Los Angeles County Public Health, Barbara Ferrer, The area “home stay” order could be extended for three months.

That left teams such as the Kings and Ducks – a request to the Ducks to comment on their ticket refund procedures was not immediately returned – with potentially long delays of several months between home games. Representatives of the two teams have been reaching out to season ticket holders and sponsors in recent weeks as they prepare for what should be a delayed start to the 2020-21 season.

“We are looking at every situation,” said Kings president Luc Robitaille last month. “You want to be ready. But just when you think you understand, something else is happening. So, within reason, we are looking at different scenarios of what the Staples Center would look like. What would it look like if there was a possibility to start [next] season without fans? When would it start? And then how do we start again to make everyone feel comfortable? “

Many of these questions will still have to be answered before regular season hockey returns to Southland. This week’s announcement on subscription procedures has at least addressed one of the most pressing concerns.