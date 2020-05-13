Carbon emissions in India decline for the first time in four decades

Carbon emissions in India fell for the first time in almost 40 years, largely due to the coronavirus confinement. Data reflects ongoing trend — 2020 is on track to see the largest annual global decline never on broadcasts.

According to a analysis published Tuesday by researchers from the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), the decrease in electricity consumption and competition from renewable energy sources such as wind and solar energy have weakened the demand for fossil fuels in the past year. However, the unexpected lockdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic is what ultimately overturned the 37-year-old from India emissions growth trend.

Since the beginning of 2019, India has experienced a weakening demand for the production of thermal energy, according to the researchers. But it wasn’t until the closings started in March that growth fell below zero, falling 15% this month, and probably around 30% in April.

Researchers say the economic downturn caused by the pandemic has reduced India’s electricity consumption, thereby reducing the need for coal. Coal-fired electricity production fell 15% in March and 31% in the first three weeks of April, while renewables rose 6.4% in March and edged down 1.4 % in April.

Coal deliveries were already down 2% year-over-year in March, but have since dropped at least another 10%, with imports falling 27.5%, according to CREA researchers.

Oil consumption fell 18% in March compared with the previous year. Consumption increased only 0.2% during the year – the slowest growth in at least 22 years – mainly due to lock-in measures, researchers said. Crude oil production also fell 5.9% and that of refineries by 1.1%.

Smog dropped significantly in New Delhi, India during the coronavirus shutdown. Getty



Based on coal, oil and gas consumption data, the researchers estimate that CO2 emissions have dropped by 30 tonnes. India experienced declines in 1970, 1974, 1980 and 1984 – but these declines were minimal compared to the decline this year.

It is unclear whether the country will be able to support these environmental improvements after it reopens. The United States has relaxed environmental regulations during the pandemic, and there is concern that other countries may do the same.

“The longer-term prospects for India’s emissions will be determined, to a large extent, by the government’s response to the crisis,” said the researchers. It “will have major long-term implications for India’s CO2 emissions and the air quality trajectory”.

Analysts see three possibilities for government intervention necessary to keep emissions low: efforts to revive renewable energy programs after the foreclosure; bailouts and structural changes following a massive drop in demand for electricity; and the desire to continue to fight air pollution after experiencing such a drastic improvement in air quality.

Several places in India already feel optimistic as they live clear and blue sky for themselves.

“In each case, the crisis could act to catalyze, strengthen or accelerate the factors that have already driven Indian policies in this area”, the researchers said. “Such improvements in air quality are anomalies and if left unchecked, air pollution will return quickly and threats to human health and related well-being will persist . “

Increasing air pollution is causing populations to be more vulnerable to COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, which further motivates governments to maintain the environmental benefits of the closures.

And while India implemented its strict national foreclosure on March 25, it started relaxation of restrictions earlier this month as part of a multi-phase reopening strategy. The country has experienced a dramatic increase in infections since the relaxation of regulations, with more than 73,000 confirmed and more than 2,400 deaths on Tuesday.