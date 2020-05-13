Ben Roethlisberger upset by Jay Glazer’s fitness shade

Leave Ben the perfect size!

After 16 seasons in the NFL, Ben Roethlisberger is no stranger to criticism, but the Steelers quarterback is unhappy with the latest shameful controversy sparked by NFL insider Jay Glazer.

“I make fun of Ben all the time and he makes fun of me”, Glazer said on “The Jason Smith Show” Thursday. “We are harassing ourselves. But he was honestly upset about it.

“I have known Ben for a long time and Ben and I have had our business in the past. Ben and I are harassing ourselves and sometimes I’m a little happy to want to trigger after Ben. “

The ordeal started on May 5 when Glazer took a hit on Roethlisberger’s questionable training routine in a mailbag article for The Athletic and called the Pro Bowler six times “allergic” to fitness.

“[A reader] asked me something with Ben and I think fitness, “said Glazer. “I say to myself” Hey, let’s not use the term fitness with Roethlisberger. “And I started to review its shape.”

Glazer offered a sort of “mea culpa” for harsh words, but maintains that the statement was an accurate characterization of a typical offseason for the 6 foot 5 inch and 240 pound signalman.

“By the way, I didn’t say anything wrong,” he said. “I will never forget when he said,” Oh, I had a great off-season, I did hot yoga, then golf and beer. And it’s pretty much a great off-season for him. But Ben is different. Look, it’s a quarter of the Hall of Fame. We can’t take it back. And I’m not saying it wasn’t. But it’s not exactly Jack LaLanne, let’s be honest. “

Roethlisberger would have been offended by the comments because they had looked negatively on his rehabilitation. The 38-year-old is recovering from surgery after suffering a late season elbow injury in Week 2 of last season and plans to return this year.

“He’s rehabilitating his buttocks and I think that’s the level that Steelers fans would like him to rehabilitate,” said Glazer. “He wants to come back to play and be at a better level. … And, yes, fitness has never been his thing. He got out. But everyone is killing me, like, I never said that he did not rehabilitate the elbow, he is definitely rehabilitating the elbow and not with yogurt, golf and beer. It really does. “

Glazer also praised Roethlisberger for contacting his agent, Ryan Tollner, and later resolved the man-to-man problem.

“I also attribute it to the fact that he called me back on this, or that he reached out because he reached out, and then we talked about it,” said Glazer. “As a man, if you have a problem with someone, you call him. That’s why I called him. He called me back and we managed it and we eliminated him. “