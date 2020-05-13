Aunt Anne sells pretzel making kits during the pandemic

Don’t twist it – cooking at home during quarantine is fun and all, but this ready-to-use kit aims to prevent even the most patient of housekeepers from becoming salty.

Back by popular demand, Aunt Anne sells her DIY kit again to make pretzels to keep fans happy during the pandemic. Kit contains instructions and ingredients for making 10 original soft or cinnamon sugar pretzels, offering what the company claims to be the closest option to the chain’s famous fare while many shopping malls and catering entities remain closed.

“Do your cooking, smell like our cooking with our DIY home pretzel kit,” Aunt Anne wrote on Instagram, probably referring to the pungent smell of pretzels that permeates the corner of any shopping center where an Aunt Anne is.

“Our customers have told us loud and clear that they are missing our hand-rolled golden brown pretzel snacks, and frankly, we also miss our guests!” Heather Neary, President of Aunt Anne, recently said about the news in a recent press release. “The DIY Home Pretzel Kit is not only a great way to satisfy those pretzel cravings, but also creates a fun activity for families to enjoy together while staying at home.”

Neary explained that, although the DIY kit was originally sold for a limited time to celebrate National Pretzel Day on April 23, “it brought such pretzel enthusiasm that we decided we absolutely had to bring back.

Pretzel fanatics have also posted their snackable creations on Instagram, with many aimed at showing off their pretzel tying skills.

Pretzel kits are available exclusively in the United States for online purchase, priced at $ 20.