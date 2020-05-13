Angel owner swaps time for stadium money

Anaheim City Council voted on Tuesday to allow Angels owner Arte Moreno to submit his plan for the Angel Stadium site before the scheduled date, but gave him three more months to decide to withdraw from the deal.

In December, the board approved the sale of the 153-acre site for $ 325 million to a Moreno affiliate who would decide to renovate the existing stadium or build a new one. This agreement provides for a reduction in the final purchase price, depending on the affordable housing, open spaces and community benefits that the Moreno company is willing to include in a development agreement.

The only city councilor to vote against the proposal presented Tuesday was Jose Moreno, unrelated to the owner of the Angels. Jose Moreno said he was concerned that the current recession and the prospect of economic uncertainty for years could make the extension unwise as long as Arte Moreno’s company could withdraw from the deal. This deadline was extended from June 30 to September 30.

Getting away would be an unlikely prospect, suggested city deputy director David Belmer. While the NHL Ducks are planning an entertainment-themed destination around the nearby Honda Center, Belmer said the Angels’ plans were “more residential” and therefore less likely to be affected by the economic downturn. Belmer said the economic environment could be “called into question” for the retail and commercial rental contemplated as part of the Angel Stadium development.

On May 30, the Moreno company agreed to submit a site plan to the city, which, according to Belmer, would include the locations planned for major elements such as parking structures, residential and commercial areas, roads and open spaces. The site – the current stadium and surrounding parking lots – is half the size of Disneyland.

Under the original agreement, the city is estimated to have received $ 20 million in installments by July 2 this year and $ 10 million by 2023. According to Tuesday’s agreement, the total of $ 30 million is due on or before October 2 of this year, provided that the Moreno company proceeds with the transaction.

“We are giving up three months to make almost 29 months,” said Belmer.

With the city’s revenues battered by the coronavirus crisis, the council was more than willing to trade an additional three months for an additional $ 10 million this year. The city park budget this year is $ 10.8 million.

“We don’t call the Angels the Angels for nothing,” said Councilor Lucille Kring. “They have become angels on our shoulder.”