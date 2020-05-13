“A Little Late with Lilly Singh” renewed for season 2 by NBC

“A Little Late with Lilly Singh” will return to NBC for a second season. It comes after the late night talk show finished airing its first series of 97 episodes last week.

Singh filmed the first season, which included guests such as Mindy Kaling, Charlize Theron, Malala Yousafzai, Jessica Alba, over a three-month period, filming two episodes a day to accommodate her other businesses. Deadline understands that Singh and the producers will determine production dates in the second season, when local authorities and NBC deem it prudent to do so, rather than recording from a distance.

The show is produced by Universal Television and Singh’s Unicorn Island Productions and replaced “Last Call With Carson Daly” as the third show on the NBC late night channel. Singh is the first person of Indian and South Asian descent to host a late-night talk show on a broadcast network.

The first season, which started in September, also included Tracee Ellis Ross, Natalie Portman, America Ferrera, Ashley Graham, Justin Hartley, Meghan Trainor, Tony Shalhoub, Snoop Dogg, Terry Crews, Daisy Ridley, Awkwafina, John Legend, RuPaul, Adam Devine and Tyra Banks.

In addition to being broadcast on NBC, the show is broadcast on Peacock, Hulu and the NBC app as well as on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and has been sold to international broadcasters in a number of countries, including l India and Canada.

Singh also appeared in HBO’s “Fahrenheit451”, opposite Michael Shannon and Michael B. Jordan, “Bad Moms” and “Ice Age: Collision Course”. She is the author of the New York Times bestseller of “How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life”.

Katie Hockmeyer, EVP Late Night Programming, NBC Entertainment, said, “Lilly is an incredible talent. “A Little Late” has brought an expanding global audience to NBC and we look forward to another season of his style and show style. “

Singh added: “Hosting my own late night show and interviewing Malala Yousafzai’s guests at Snoop Dogg was a fun race for me. I’ve learned so much in this first year of creating the show from scratch, and I’m delighted that ‘A Little Late’s coming back for a second season on NBC. “